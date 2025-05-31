World No Tobacco Day 2025: Know how oncologists see the impact of tobacco on cancer progression On World No Tobacco Day 2025, let's know how oncologists see the impact of tobacco on cancer progression. It is always important to know about the early screening and tips to quit smoking to reduce its deadly implications.

New Delhi:

Tobacco is one of the most harmful substances associated with cancer development and progression. Oncologists continue to stress the urgent need for prevention, early screening, and quitting support to reduce its deadly impact. It is important to quit tobacco and improve the quality of life.

India is home to millions of cancer patients. A high prevalence of tobacco use, both smoked and smokeless, is further leading to a surge in cancer cases. Yes, tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable cancer deaths. In India, it contributes to a higher percentage of oral, lung, oesophageal, and throat cancers. Dr Prashant Chandra, Surgical Oncologist, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon, said, "We frequently witness the severe toll tobacco takes on its patients, right from increased cancer risk to faster disease progression and lower chances of survival. Whether smoked or chewed, tobacco damages body tissues, weakens the immune system, and makes treatment less effective. The message is to avoid tobacco and reduce the chances of cancer and improve the outcome for those already affected."

Tobacco and cancer:

Tobacco consumption can lead to oral and lung cancer. Currently, a large number of people are consuming tobacco, which is risky to their lives. Tobacco carries harmful chemicals like nicotine, tar, and even carcinogens that are known to damage the DNA in cells, leading to uncontrolled cell growth and cancer. It also impacts one’s immune system, making it difficult for the body to fight cancer. In people already diagnosed with cancer, tobacco use can reduce the efficacy of treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.

The last word:

The fight against tobacco-related cancers starts with a higher amount of awareness and one’s commitment to quitting tobacco. For those undergoing cancer treatments, continuing tobacco use can make the condition more aggressive and difficult to manage. Doctors urge the public to understand that the impact of tobacco goes far beyond addiction, and it can influence how fast cancer spreads, how well the body responds to treatment, and overall survival chances. Everyone should be encouraged to quit tobacco on an immediate basis. By quitting tobacco and spreading awareness, it is possible to prevent cancers and save many lives.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

