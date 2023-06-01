World Milk Day 2023: 5 flavorful ways to incorporate milk and dairy to your diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World milk day aims to raise awareness amongst people to drink more milk and have more dairy for their own health.

World Milk Day 2023: Milk is the powerhouse of energy. It single-handedly provides more nutrients than your whole diet combined. Milk inhabits nutrients like calcium, protein, phosphorus, potassium, iodine, riboflavin, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 which are otherwise lacking in many foods. Milk can be consumed by children and adults alike, It helps ensure proper bone growth which kids require. Even adults should consume milk every day for stronger bones and to mitigate the risk of osteoporosis. Milk also helps in brain development, developing a better immune system and increasing metabolism.

World Milk Day is celebrated every year on June 1 and was first celebrated in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to raise awareness about drinking milk.

Milk is one of the most versatile ingredients that can be consumed either by itself or mixed or added with other foods. Here are some delicious ways you can incorporate milk and dairy products to your diet:

Smoothie

A smoothie is the most delicious way of combining a rich yogurt, some milk, fresh fruits or vegetables and some lovely dry fruits. All you need to do is pick out your favorite flavors of yogurt and pop in some freshly chopped fruits or veggies, dry fruits(optional) and some milk to make it rich. Add them all into a blender and a yummy, healthy smoothie is ready in no time.

Making boring milk interesting

Quite a few of you might not like the taste of fresh milk and thus, try to avoid having it altogether. However, the solution to this is quite simple. Just add these awesome healthy complements to your milk like Horlicks, Bornvita, Chocos, Cornflakes and many more. They give the milk a better flavor for some and also help facilitate better growth.

Paneer

Who doesn’t love paneer? It's so easy to use and just so versatile that it can be eaten every day. Add it to some gravy or grill it with some spices or just consume it raw with some salt and pepper. Paneer has all the nutrients of milk and is one of its best substitutes.

Coffee and tea

A cup of tea or coffee in the morning isn’t just soothing, it's a necessity for many. A cup of coffee nowadays is so commonly consumed and in countless different ways. All you require is just coffee and milk. Can it get any easier? Tea on the other hand is a staple of almost every Indian household. It is prepared in just so many unique ways. Just add some water, tea leaves, chai masala and then some of that delicious milk. A hot cup of tea is just what you need to kick-start your day.

Home made dips

Another amazing way to use dairy products is homemade fresh dips. Dips are zingy, and tasty and can be eaten with bread, chips, kebabs, salads, raw veggies, I could just go on and on. A really delicious one you could try is a hung curd dip which is just hung curd, garlic, lemon juice and salt and spices. Add in some veggies too if you like and enjoy.

