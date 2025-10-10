World Mental Health Day 2025: Know how to recognise the early signs of anxiety and depression Learn how to recognise early signs of anxiety and depression, their symptoms, and tips to seek timely help for better mental health.

New Delhi:

Anxiety and depression are common mental health conditions that can significantly impact daily life if left unrecognised and untreated. Early identification of these conditions is crucial for effective management and improved well-being.

According to Dr Mrinmay Kumar Das, Principal Consultant, Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, recognising the early signs of anxiety and depression is crucial for prompt intervention and effective management.

Understanding Anxiety

Anxiety is a natural emotional response to stress or perceived threats. However, when anxiety becomes excessive, persistent and disproportionate to the situation, it may indicate an anxiety disorder. Anxiety often manifests through a complex interplay of physical sensations, cognitive disturbances and behavioural changes that warrant early recognition. Early signs of anxiety include persistent worry or fear that is difficult to control. Physical symptoms such as a rapid heartbeat, muscle tension, sweating and restlessness often accompany these feelings.

Other common indicators are irritability, difficulty concentrating and sleep disturbances, including trouble falling or staying asleep. In severe cases, panic attacks may occur, characterised by sudden feelings of intense fear, rapid breathing and a sense of impending doom. Recognising anxiety involves understanding both the mental unease and the physical symptoms that commonly accompany this condition.

Recognising Depression

Depression is more than temporary sadness; it is a mood disorder that affects how a person feels, thinks and functions. Early signs of depression often manifest as a continuous low mood or persistent sadness that lasts for weeks or months. Individuals may experience feelings of hopelessness, helplessness and low self-esteem. A common sign is a marked loss of interest or pleasure in activities that were once enjoyed, including social interactions and hobbies.

Physical symptoms may include changes in appetite and weight, disturbed sleep patterns, low energy levels and unexplained aches or pains. Cognitive symptoms such as difficulty making decisions, poor concentration, and recurrent thoughts of death or self-harm should be taken seriously.

Psychological and Social Indicators

Both anxiety and depression can affect social behaviour and psychological well-being. Those experiencing anxiety may avoid situations that provoke fear, leading to social withdrawal. Similarly, people with depression might isolate themselves, neglect personal responsibilities, and lose interest in their relationships or career. Feelings of irritability, guilt and irritability are also common. Notably, anxiety and depression often co-occur, with symptoms overlapping and exacerbating one another.

When to seek help?

Early recognition of symptoms is the first step toward recovery. If symptoms of anxiety or depression interfere with daily activities, work or relationships, seeking professional advice is essential. Mental health professionals can offer diagnosis, therapy and medication tailored to individual needs. Additionally, support from family and friends plays a key role in recovery.

Preventative Measures and Support

Maintaining a balanced lifestyle can help mitigate the risk of developing anxiety and depression. Regular physical activity, a healthy diet, sufficient sleep and stress management practices such as mindfulness or relaxation techniques are beneficial. Avoiding excessive caffeine, alcohol, and recreational drugs can also reduce symptoms. Awareness and education about mental health contribute significantly to reducing stigma and encouraging individuals to seek help early.

By moving beyond mere acknowledgement and fostering awareness, we can cultivate a more informed society that responds proactively to mental health challenges, ultimately paving the way for more effective intervention and improved quality of life.

