World Meditation Day 2023: Top wellness apps to help Gen Z maintain peace of mind and well-being

Meditation is a beautiful ancient practice that can help you cope with various stresses of today’s fast-paced life. It serves as a powerful mind-body therapy that offers various benefits and plays a crucial role in promoting better mental health and overall well-being which can especially be relevant to Gen Z, the generation born between 1995-2012 and struggling with several mental health challenges.

A 2022 study conducted by Ogilvy revealed that 70 percent of surveyed Gen Z individuals in the United States believed their mental health required the most attention and improvement. Moreover, the study highlighted Gen Z's strong preference for self-care as a pathway to mental well-being, with 80% of participants incorporating self-care practices and 34 percent embracing mindfulness (a form of meditation). These findings emphasise Gen Z's keen focus on mental health and their proactive engagement in self-care strategies, including mindfulness, to nurture their well-being. And Gen Z knows how to leverage technology to achieve well-being. Having grown up with easy access to the internet, social media and mobile phones, this generation knows how to leverage technology to live better. So, here’s a list of wellness apps that can help this tech-savvy generation to practise meditation to live with greater purpose, health and joy.

Evolve

The Evolve App offers a number of features that can assist users in getting quality sleep, improving their focus, reducing stress, and improving their mental health. The portal offers a variety of sessions, quick personalized therapies, and training on nighttime rituals. Additionally, it gives you the chance to communicate with knowledgeable mental health professionals. Evolve may assist you in raising your well-being quotient by providing tools like CBT Therapies and DBT Therapies at the touch of a button.

RoundGlass Living

RoundGlass Living helps users discover well-being through meditation and mindfulness, breathwork, yoga, healthy eating, music, sleep stories and more. The app has been created by RoundGlass, a global organization dedicated to improving the health of people and the planet through Wholistic well-being - a concept hinged on the belief that there’s more than one path to well-being.

The app provides customised well-being practices and tools, and authentic science-backed content that can help users – both beginners and advanced practitioners – reduce stress and anxiety, manage difficult emotions, develop healthy habits, and nurture relationships. On RoundGlass Living, Gen Zers can access hours of guided meditation classes and sessions by some of the best teachers in the world, healthy cooking courses and recipes hosted by top chefs, and tune into healing music and sleep stories. The app offers short meditations (3-5 minutes) and longer sessions, ideal for users with more experience and time. Download this app to access a complete well-being ecosystem for your body and mind.

Shyft Health

Shyft Health offers guided meditation along with content such as music, podcasts, sleep stories, etc. This platform also offers personalized wellness programs. You can avail of nutrition services in a 1-on-1 format with a set of highly qualified clinical nutritionists. You can also access high-demand sessions that can help deal with specific health and wellness concerns. Curate your own wellness packs with a selection of classes aimed at reducing stress, improving focus, fixing sleep cycles, etc.

jumpingMinds

jumpingMinds, is a quest to address the world's problems with mental health and wellness. The platform is designed to rapidly improve someone's mood under stress and is powered by an active community, a clever AI bot, and self-care tools. To make wellness simple, approachable, and enjoyable, jumpingMinds has embraced a user-first approach, in contrast to the bulk of players who have adopted a therapy-first approach. jumpingMinds is on a mission to spread over 1 billion smiles. With its 100k+ strong community and 35 Mn+ brand reach, the platform has already made a hugely positive impact by distributing millions of smiles.

