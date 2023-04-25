World Malaria Day 2023: Suffering from malaria during pregnancy? Know special precautions and care

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Malaria Day 2023: Precautions in pregnancy

World Malaria Day 2023: According to the WHO, India accounts for up to 3% of the total global burden of malaria. As the summer season is here, the presence of these mosquitoes also increases, in turn risking the health of people both young and old. Malaria can cause fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dehydration, and jaundice in the body. People who are heavily exposed to mosquitoes and have lowered immunity are at heightened risk of catching malaria. A section of people who are dangerously impacted by malaria are pregnant women. Malaria not only impacts these women but also influences their unborn children, here’s how:

Increased risk of anaemia : Most women become anaemic at some rate during pregnancy. Catching malaria during pregnancy can lead to severe anaemia and cause difficulties like an increased risk of infection, restless leg syndrome, and pregnancy complications.

: Most women become anaemic at some rate during pregnancy. Catching malaria during pregnancy can lead to severe anaemia and cause difficulties like an increased risk of infection, restless leg syndrome, and pregnancy complications. Risk of infection: In some cases, malaria can spread from the mother to the child. This can be extremely dangerous as the child’s immunity at the time of birth is very low, and the infection may cause life-long complications.

In some cases, malaria can spread from the mother to the child. This can be extremely dangerous as the child’s immunity at the time of birth is very low, and the infection may cause life-long complications. Growth retardation: Due to the infection, the growth of the child in the womb may be stunted, and the child may not be of healthy weight during birth.

Therefore, pregnant women in particular must ensure that they are protecting themselves from the risk of malaria. A few things they can do to ensure the same are:

Avoid high-risk areas. Stay indoors during the evening before the mosquitoes come out. Also, keep the living areas clean and hygienic to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Stay indoors during the evening before the mosquitoes come out. Also, keep the living areas clean and hygienic to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. Use insect repellents: It is recommended to use mosquito-repellent creams and patches and wear full-sleeved clothes as an added protective layer.

It is recommended to use mosquito-repellent creams and patches and wear full-sleeved clothes as an added protective layer. Take malaria vaccination: After a one-on-one consultation with a medical practitioner, women can opt for an anti-malaria vaccination.

With these steps, women can ensure that they are protected against malaria and its complications and that their children are not suffering any effects of the disease. In case of any symptoms or queries, women must consult their doctor immediately and seek support.

(This article is attributed to Dr. Prashant Bhatt, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Patiala)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

