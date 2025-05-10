World Lupus Day 2025: Know causes, symptoms, foods to eat and avoid to control this disease On World Lupus Day 2025, learn about the causes and symptoms of this autoimmune disease. Know foods that can help manage lupus, such as fatty fish, leafy greens, and whole grains. Find out which foods to avoid to prevent flares and improve overall health.

New Delhi:

World Lupus Day is celebrated every year on May 10. The purpose of celebrating this day is to make people aware of lupus disease. Let us tell you that lupus is an autoimmune disease. In this disease, the body's immune system starts attacking its own cells and tissues. Due to this, swelling starts in the body. Lupus disease can affect many parts of the body. This disease badly affects the skin, joints, muscles, brain, heart, and liver. In such a situation, to manage it, it is very important to pay attention to lifestyle as well as diet. Let us know what are the causes, symptoms, foods to eat, and foods to avoid in lupus disease.

Symptoms of Lupus

The most prominent symptom of lupus is a rash on the cheeks and nose, which looks like butterfly wings. Apart from this, a person may experience symptoms like severe pain in joints and knees, feeling tired without any reason, fever, swelling in the face and hands and feet, rashes on the body, wounds on exposure to sunlight, fingers and toes turning white or blue, chest pain, headache, difficulty in breathing, and weak memory.

Causes of Lupus

According to health experts, there can be many reasons behind the occurrence of lupus disease. Lupus can occur due to pollution, sunlight, infection, genetic reasons, excess hormones, and some medicines.

Foods to eat in lupus disease

People suffering from lupus disease should consume green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, berries, and tomatoes. Apart from this, fish, walnuts, seeds, whole grains, pulses, beans, olive oil, low-fat dairy products, and spices like turmeric, garlic, and black pepper can help in reducing the symptoms of lupus.

Foods to avoid in lupus disease

People suffering from lupus should not consume too much fried food, red meat, sugar, sprouts, excess salt, potatoes, brinjal, arbi, alcohol, or dairy products.

Keep these things in mind

To reduce the symptoms of lupus, try to control your weight. For this, exercise regularly. Also, smoking and alcohol consumption can make the symptoms of lupus worse, so stay away from them. Lupus patients should stay away from stress, so practice yoga, meditation, and deep breathing.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: 5 natural ways to get rid of bad cholesterol stuck in veins