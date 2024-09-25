World Lung Day 2024: Know the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for lung cancer patients

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the importance of early diagnosis for lung cancer.

India is witnessing the rising incidence of lung cancer more related to morbidity and mortality in patients. It is well known because of smoking, passive smoking, family history, exposure to chemicals, and genetics. Its warning signs include coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, wheezing, and swallowing problems. However, most patients tend to ignore these symptoms and silently suffer. Therefore, there is a need to have proper awareness of this type of cancer as it will help in saving lives. This is the right time to further extend the good cause of spreading awareness about lung cancer, risk factors, causes, symptoms, prevention, and the importance of early detection and treatment by educating the masses without any further delay.

Additionally, all myths related to this disease need to be removed. Campaigns, drives, and programs should be implemented to spread awareness among people about the dangers of smoking, which is one of the main reasons for lung cancer. Accurate information will go a long way in sensitizing the people, making them aware of the prevention techniques, and motivating them to report early to the hospitals for any symptoms they are experiencing, such as coughing up blood or wheezing. Lung cancer support groups can facilitate getting people together, sharing their experiences, and fighting this dreaded cancer as one. Awareness will significantly contribute to the detection and treatment of cancer.

Remember, the sooner lung cancer is diagnosed, the sooner the prognosis:

When we spoke to Dr Dixit Kumar Thakur, Pulmonologist, Apollo Spectra Delhi, Chirag Enclave, he said the emphasis, therefore would lie upon check-ups and screening within the population that may be at risk. Among them would be those who smoke, have a family cancer history, or those working in the chemical industry. Indeed, regular screening according to the expert would even further the chances of treating lung cancer at more treatable stages and provide success with treatment and management in patients.

Importance of early diagnosis and treatment for lung cancer patients

More options for treatment: Since this cancer arises in the early stages, it is diagnosed when there is still so much you can do. Treatment is available including surgery, radiation treatment, chemotherapy, or even new single therapies to kill cancerous cells. This will help your doctor devise the right treatment plan according to your case and the results of them.

Less aggressive treatment: If lung cancer is diagnosed in its early stage, then you will have fewer chances of intense treatment options. This indicates that patients can follow such treatment processes that carry fewer side effects of nausea, dizziness, and weakness. Therefore, recovery in these patients may take relatively a shorter period compared to other patients. The patients are motivated to regain their normal lives quickly and enhance their overall quality of life.

Awareness and education: Early detection brings the issue of lung cancer to the public's attention. It successfully inspires them not to ignore the signs of this type of carcinoma, and they end up getting benefited because of early diagnosis. Public awareness about taking care of lung health and avoiding or quitting smoking habits may keep people aware of getting checked early in case of symptoms, which may save millions of lives.

