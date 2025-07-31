World Lung Cancer Day 2025: What is liquid biopsy? Know it helps in lung cancer management While the liquid biopsy technology continues to evolve for lung cancer management, researchers are working toward further enhancing its sensitivity, making it more affordable, and refining its accuracy for different cancer types.

Cancer patients endure significant physical and emotional pain from invasive diagnostic tests and repeated surgeries. Today, with scientific and technological advancements, certain cancers can be detected, and the disease progression can be tracked through a simple blood test, relieving patients from the pain of repeated procedures that take out affected cancerous tissues for diagnosis and treatment. This is the promise of liquid biopsy, a non-invasive (or minimally invasive) technique that analyses the small traces of tumour DNA (cancer-causing components) and other cancer-related markers floating in the bloodstream. This World Lung Cancer Day, let us explore the potential benefits of liquid biopsy for lung cancer disease management in making it patient-friendly and more efficient for healthcare providers.

Lung cancer is one of India's most fatal cancers. According to a 2025 report from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), lung cancer accounts for 5.9% of all cancer cases and 8.1% of cancer-related deaths in the country. While tobacco smoking remains the leading cause, other factors like exposure to air pollution, industrial toxins, construction dust, burning solid fuels like wood or coal, and long-term pesticide and insecticide exposures are also contributing to rising cases. A major challenge of managing this disease burden in the country is the delay in diagnosis.

According to Dr Prashanth Bagali, Head of Scientific Affairs, MedGenome, most symptoms, like chronic cough, fatigue, or pressure in the chest, are dismissed or rationalised as ordinary respiratory infections. By the time patients seek care, the disease has often progressed, limiting treatment options. In lung cancer management, where early diagnosis and timely treatment are critical, liquid biopsy has emerged as a transformative tool for treatment guidance and disease monitoring.

Limitations of Traditional Diagnosis

Tissue biopsy has routinely been used for lung cancer diagnosis. In this process, a part of the tumour is taken out and analysed. However, it has some limitations. Some tumours are located deep within the lungs and are therefore inaccessible. In elderly and sick patients with hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease, invasive measures cause additional risks. Even if a surgery were conducted, the tissue biopsy sample could be only a partial representation of the whole genetic content of the tumour, especially if the cancer has already spread.

The Potential of Liquid Biopsy

There are chances of the tissue material being degraded or improperly fixed or the tumour content being insufficient to perform the test in tissue biopsy. In these scenarios, liquid biopsy becomes an excellent option for treatment monitoring and relapse in lung cancer patients.

Liquid biopsy is one of the latest and most promising techniques in lung cancer diagnostics and treatment. It is a rapid and minimally or non-invasive test. Instead of the tissue sample, a liquid biopsy takes a blood sample and analyses it for fragments of tumour DNA or tumour cells circulating in the bloodstream. It translates to less discomfort and faster tests for patients. For physicians, it provides them with a better understanding of the cancer's genetic profile.

The key advantage of liquid biopsy is that it can identify cancer-causing mutations, particularly in genes such as EGFR, BRAF, TP53, KRAS, ALK, and ROS1ii, which are prevalent among Indian lung cancer patients. The detection of these biomarkers in liquid biopsy tests enables doctors to select targeted treatments compared to conventional chemotherapy.

Keeping Physicians Ahead

Lung cancer disease management often changes over time, especially during long-term treatment. Liquid biopsy can be done at different stages for real-time monitoring of cancer mutations and to predict the tumour’s response to the drugs being used for treatment and its resistance mechanisms. Once the tumour develops resistance to a specific drug, the test detects acquired secondary resistance mutations, and physicians can change the treatment regimen immediately.

One of the benefits of liquid biopsy is its ability to capture circulating tumour cells from more diverse tumour locations than a single tissue biopsy. Thereby, enabling physicians to manage recurrence and relapse in metastatic lung cancer patients by prompt intervention and switching to alternative therapies.

Case Study – Liquid Biopsy: A breakthrough in Advanced Lung Cancer

Recently, a 47-year-old man with no smoking history was diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer that had spread to his bones and lymph nodes. Initial bronchoscopic biopsy and RT-PCR for EGFR were negative, and the tissue for testing had been exhausted.

After undergoing seven cycles of chemotherapy over five months, the patient initially showed stable disease. However, six months after completing chemotherapy, the disease progressed significantly, presenting with severe breathlessness, low oxygen levels, and a large pleural effusion. He was too critical for further invasive biopsies.

This is when his blood sample was sent to MedGenome for a liquid biopsy for extensive molecular analysis (LungTrack Advance Liquid Biopsy). Within 14 days, the test discovered an EZR/ROS1 fusion, which is an actionable genetic mutation.

Based on this finding, doctors immediately switched to targeted therapy with Crizotinib. The response was dramatic. A chest X-ray taken four months later showed significant improvement, and a PET-CT scan a month after that revealed a partial response, with complete resolution of the pleural effusion and reduction in tumour size.

Today, the patient continues to do clinically well on crizotinib. The case highlights the importance of liquid biopsy in finding informative biomarkers in cases where tissue is not available, underscoring the use of liquid biopsy in precision therapy.

Adoption in India and the Road Ahead

While the liquid biopsy technology continues to evolve, researchers are working toward further enhancing its sensitivity, making it more affordable, and refining its accuracy for different cancer types. With precision medicine advancing rapidly, tailoring lung cancer treatments based on the genetic profile of the individual tumours is driving the adoption of liquid biopsy as an early diagnostic tool in many cancer care centres in India today. Oncologists are now embracing precision methods for treating cancer.

Tumour treatment is no longer a shot in the dark. Liquid biopsy is transforming cancer care by providing more precise and less invasive options for patients. Continued research and increased adoption can create a new model of cancer care, one that can predict a patient’s course of disease and guide more efficient treatments, offering hope to all cancer patients.

