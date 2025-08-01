World Lung Cancer Day 2025: Early lung cancer warning signs that you shouldn't ignore Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths, but early detection can greatly improve survival rates. Recognising the early warning signs of lung cancer is critical, especially for smokers or those exposed to environmental risks.

New Delhi:

Lung cancer cases are surging at a rapid rate in the country. Recognising the early signs of lung cancer can save lives. Hence, it is important to understand the causes and complications and seek timely treatment for better outcomes. Here, the expert explains the signs and symptoms that should be reported immediately.

According to Dr Siddhesh Tryambake, Consultant Medical Oncologist, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, lung cancer happens when the abnormal cells in the lungs grow in an uncontrolled way, forming tumours that interfere with breathing. The causes of lung cancer are smoking, air pollution, inhaled toxic substances (asbestos, radon), and genetic predisposition and family history. When not caught early, cancer can spread (metastasise), making treatment harder and leading to complications and ultimately death. It is necessary to consult the doctor without any delay.

Watch out for these early warning signs

A persistent cough that lasts for more than a few weeks is often a sign of lung cancer

Shortness of breath or wheezing, as lung airways get blocked, can point to lung cancer

Coughing up blood (even a small amount) or blood-streaked mucus must be evaluated by the doctor

Chest, shoulder, or back pain that persists or worsens over time shouldn’t be ignored

Hoarseness of voice or throat irritation can indicate lung cancer

Unexplained weight loss, fatigue, loss of appetite, even without visible illness, needs to be reported to the doctor

Frequent respiratory infections, such as bronchitis or pneumonia, that don’t fully resolve can raise the risk of lung cancer. It is necessary to manage these infections without neglecting them.

Complications if left untreated: So, the tumour spreads to the lymph nodes or other organs. Even there can be compression of nearby structures causing facial swelling (superior vena cava syndrome), inability to swallow, or even hoarseness. Furthermore, there can also be an increased risk of infections, blood clots, fluid buildup around the lungs (pleural effusion), high calcium levels in blood, and bone or spinal compression pain.

The take-home message: If you notice any of these early warning signs, especially a persistent cough, breathlessness, or coughing up blood, seek prompt treatment. The treatment can be in the form of surgery, along with chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Early diagnosis of lung cancer greatly improves treatment options and survival chances for the patient. So, be attentive when it comes to your lungs.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

