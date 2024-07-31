World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Know why lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer-related deaths

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Lung cancer stands as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths across the globe, driven by a range of factors including societal stigma, misconceptions, and late-stage diagnosis. Despite significant medical advancements, the disease continues to present major challenges. Understanding the complexities of lung cancer, particularly the role of tobacco usage patterns and the need for early detection, is crucial in addressing this persistent health issue.

Understanding Stigma and Misconceptions

When we spoke to Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Director, of Surgical Oncology, at Ruby Hall Clinic, regarding lung cancer, he said one of the major barriers to effective lung cancer management is the widespread stigma associated with the disease. There is a prevailing misconception that lung cancer primarily affects smokers, overshadowing the fact that nearly 50% of lung cancer cases occur in non-smokers. This misunderstanding can delay diagnosis and treatment, particularly in regions where tobacco is consumed in forms other than smoking, such as chewing.

Tobacco Usage Patterns

In countries like India, tobacco usage is often through chewing rather than smoking. This cultural pattern means that many individuals who might be at risk for lung cancer do not fit the typical profile of a smoker. As a result, the focus on smoking as the primary risk factor can lead to a delay in diagnosis for those who chew tobacco or do not smoke at all. The lack of awareness about the broader risk factors for lung cancer can further contribute to late-stage diagnoses.

The Critical Role of Early Detection

Late diagnosis is a significant challenge in managing lung cancer. Symptoms such as a persistent cough, chest pain, and shortness of breath are often mistaken for less severe illnesses, leading to delays in seeking medical care. Early detection is key to improving outcomes, and HRCT (High-Resolution Computed Tomography) of the thorax has proven to be an effective diagnostic tool. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the increased use of HRCT led to a notable rise in early lung cancer detections, demonstrating its importance in identifying the disease at a more treatable stage.

Recommendations for Improved Screening

To address the challenges of late diagnosis, implementing a population-based screening program is essential. Low-dose HRCT thorax screenings should be made available to high-risk groups, including individuals with a history of tobacco use (both smoking and chewing), those exposed to environmental pollutants, and people experiencing a persistent cough lasting more than two to three weeks. This approach would enhance early detection, allowing for timely intervention and potentially improving survival rates.

To effectively tackle lung cancer, it is important to:

Educate the public about the various risk factors for lung cancer beyond smoking. Highlight that non-smokers can also be at risk. Promote Early Screening: Encourage the use of HRCT thorax for early diagnosis, particularly for individuals with persistent symptoms or those in high-risk categories.

Encourage the use of HRCT thorax for early diagnosis, particularly for individuals with persistent symptoms or those in high-risk categories. Support Screening Programs: Develop and support nationwide screening initiatives targeting high-risk populations to facilitate early detection and intervention.

Conclusion

Lung cancer remains a leading global health challenge, exacerbated by stigma, misconceptions, and the difficulties associated with late-stage diagnosis. By broadening our understanding of risk factors, including the role of tobacco chewing and environmental exposures, and implementing effective early detection strategies such as low-dose HRCT screenings, we can make significant strides in reducing the impact of lung cancer.

