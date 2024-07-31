World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Know types, causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of most spread cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK All you need to know about World Lung Cancer Day 2024

Every year, World Lung Cancer Day is observed on August 1 to raise awareness about the causes and treatment of lung cancer and to support those affected by the disease. As one of the most common and deadly forms of cancer globally, understanding its nuances is crucial for prevention and early detection. Here's all you need to know about Lung Cancer:

Types of Lung Cancer

Lung cancer primarily falls into two categories:

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): This is the most common type, accounting for about 85% of cases. It includes subtypes such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma.

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC): This type is less common but more aggressive, spreading quickly to other parts of the body.

Causes of Lung Cancer

Several factors contribute to the development of lung cancer:

Smoking: The leading cause, responsible for approximately 85% of cases. The risk increases with the number of cigarettes smoked and the duration of smoking.

Secondhand Smoke: Non-smokers exposed to tobacco smoke can also develop lung cancer.

Radon Exposure: A naturally occurring radioactive gas, radon can accumulate in homes and buildings, increasing lung cancer risk.

Asbestos and Other Carcinogens: Occupational exposure to asbestos, arsenic, and other harmful substances can lead to lung cancer.

Genetics: A family history of lung cancer can elevate an individual’s risk.

Air Pollution: Prolonged exposure to polluted air can contribute to lung cancer development.

Symptoms of Lung Cancer

Lung cancer symptoms often appear in advanced stages, making early detection challenging. Common symptoms include:

Persistent cough

Coughing up blood

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Hoarseness

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue

Recurrent respiratory infections

Diagnosis of Lung Cancer

Diagnosis typically involves a combination of procedures:

Imaging Tests: Chest X-rays and CT scans can reveal abnormal masses or nodules.

Sputum Cytology: Examining sputum under a microscope can sometimes detect lung cancer cells.

Biopsy: Removing a small sample of tissue from the lung for examination can confirm the presence of cancer cells. This can be done through bronchoscopy, needle biopsy, or surgical biopsy.

Molecular Testing: Identifying specific mutations in cancer cells can help tailor targeted therapies.

Treatment of Lung Cancer

Treatment depends on the type, stage, and overall health of the patient:

Surgery: Removing the tumor and some surrounding healthy tissue is an option for early-stage lung cancer.

Radiation Therapy: High-energy rays or particles are used to kill cancer cells or shrink tumors.

Chemotherapy: Drugs are used to kill cancer cells or stop their growth.

Targeted Therapy: Drugs target specific abnormalities in cancer cells.

Immunotherapy: This treatment helps the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells.

Palliative Care: Focused on providing relief from symptoms and improving the quality of life for advanced cancer patients.

World Lung Cancer Day 2024 serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against lung cancer. By raising awareness about its types, causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment, we can promote early detection and improve outcomes for those affected. Preventive measures, such as quitting smoking, avoiding secondhand smoke, and reducing exposure to known carcinogens, play a vital role in combating this widespread disease.

ALSO READ: Delhi undergoes massive surge in Hepatitis A cases; know causes, symptoms, treatment and preventive measures