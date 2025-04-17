World Liver Day 2025: Date, theme, history and significance of the day According to reports, an estimated 1.5 billion people are affected by chronic liver disease. The liver plays a very important role in over 500 essential functions, from detoxifying the blood and aiding digestion to storing nutrients and supporting immunity. Know the date and theme of World Liver Day

New Delhi:

World Liver Day is observed every year to raise awareness about liver health and the importance of preventive care. The liver plays a very important role in over 500 essential functions, from detoxifying the blood and aiding digestion to storing nutrients and supporting immunity. According to reports, an estimated 1.5 billion people are affected by chronic liver disease.

Also, liver disease is a leading cause of death, accounting for two million deaths annually. This includes any stage of the disease, from mild liver damage to cirrhosis. With changing lifestyles, increased alcohol consumption, poor diets and rising cases of fatty liver disease, prioritising liver health has become all the more important.

World Liver Day 2025 Date And Theme

World Liver Day is observed every year on April 19. According to World Liver Day, the theme for World Liver Day 2025 is Food is Medicine. "We celebrate how balanced nutrition can be a game-changer for liver health. A balanced diet rich in whole foods—fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins—helps prevent disease and supports liver function."

World Liver Day History

World Liver Day was established to bring global attention to the growing burden of liver-related diseases and the need for early detection and prevention. It was initiated by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in 2010. The day coincides with the formation of EASL in 1966. The day was initiated as part of public health campaigns aiming to educate people about liver functions, common liver disorders such as hepatitis, fatty liver, cirrhosis and liver cancer, and the lifestyle choices that impact liver health.

World Liver Day Significance

World Liver Day holds immense significance as it highlights one of the most vital yet often overlooked organs in the human body — the liver. With liver diseases like fatty liver, hepatitis, cirrhosis and liver cancer on the rise due to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, alcohol misuse and viral infections, this day serves as a crucial reminder to take steps toward liver health.

