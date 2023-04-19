World Liver Day 2023: Quotes, Theme, Functions, Diseases, Effects of alcohol & all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE World Liver Day 2023

World Liver Day 2023: Celebrated across the world on April 19, the day focuses on raising awareness about liver-related disorders and diseases. The liver is a vital organ of the body which helps to flush out unwanted toxins. It is the second-largest part of the body and is less complex than the brain. It is said that it performs almost 500 body functions and holds 13 percent of the total blood supply. Interestingly, a liver can regrow to normal size even after up to 90% of it has been removed. In India, liver ailments amount to the 10th most common reason for death, World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

World Liver Day 2023: Quotes

1- "Every time you lose you die a little bit. You die inside....a portion of you. Not all of your organs. Maybe just your liver." - George Allen

2- "Life loves the liver of it." - Maya Angelou

3- "While positive mental states may be associated with less stress and more resilience to infection, positive well-being might also be accompanied by a healthy lifestyle." - Michael Greger

4- "The liver, that great maroon snail: No wave of emotion sweeps it. Neither music nor mathematics gives it pause in its appointed tasks." - Richard Seizer

5- "Your liver is your vital detoxification organ, and if it becomes overloaded with toxins from the food, drink, or medications you're consuming, you'll have more toxins circulating throughout your body, damaging your organs and glands. Detoxing your liver will help it work more efficiently and help you slim your waistline." - Suzanne Somers

World Liver Day 2023: Theme

For 2023, the theme for World Liver Day is ‘Be Vigilant, Do Regular Liver Check-Up, Fatty Liver Can Affect Anyone.’

World Liver Day 2023: Diseases

Some common types of liver diseases are:

- Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

- Hepatitis C

- Hepatitis B

- Liver Cirrhosis

- Alcoholic hepatitis

- Hepatitis A

Effects on the liver due to excess consumption of alcohol

Consumption of alcohol damages the liver completely over a period of time. It is said that, if you overload your liver with a lot of alcohol, it will affect so badly on your health as the toxic substance in the alcohol will mix with your blood.

Excess alcohol consumption results in your brain and heart intoxication. As in the brain, it interferes with the brain’s working process and hampers its ability to function in alignment with the body. Whereas, with heart, it can lead to problems like high blood pressure, heart stroke, etc.

Each time your liver filters alcohol, some of the liver cells die. You need to take extra care of your liver to avoid its cell destruction which happens because of the heavy dose of alcohol.

Alcohol consumption also affects the capability of the liver to re-generate the cells. With time, the liver stops generating the cells at the same speed and results in permanent damage.

You will start facing fatty liver problems as the toxic substance will take a toll on the body and will start accumulating liver fat. It will lead to an enlargement of the liver. This problem is considered the first or the early stage of alcoholic liver disease.

Alcohol causes acute inflammation known as hepatitis which results in the death of liver cells, often followed by permanent scarring.

When the liver cleanses the alcohol from the blood, the process is known as oxidation. The process of oxidation turns alcohol into water and carbon dioxide. However, if the liver is not completely clean, it will store the alcohol and the results will be dangerous.

