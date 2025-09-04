World Leukaemia Day 2025: Genetics to radiation, know what increases your risk of the disease There are several factors that can increase your risk of developing leukaemia. These factors could range from your genetics to diet and more. Here are some factors that increase your risk of leukaemia.

World Leukaemia Day is observed on September 4 every year. The day aims to raise awareness about leukaemia and other blood cancers. Leukaemia is a group of cancers that affect the blood-forming tissues, such as the bone marrow. There is no one cause of leukaemia.

However, there are several factors that can increase your risk of developing the disease. These factors significantly affect whether you’ll develop the disease, and these could range from your genetics to diet and more. Here are some factors that increase your risk of leukaemia.

Risk Factors of Leukaemia

Genetic Predisposition

A family history of leukaemia or other inherited genetic disorders such as Down syndrome, can increase your risk. These conditions affect how cells grow and divide, which makes them more prone to mutations.

Age and Gender

While anyone can develop leukaemia, there are certain types of the disease that are more commonly seen in older adults. For example, acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is more frequent in people over 60. Also, men have a higher chance of developing leukaemia.

Exposure to Radiation

High doses of radiation, such as those from nuclear accidents or excessive medical imaging, can damage the DNA. This cellular damage increases the chances of abnormal growth of blood cells which eventually leads to leukaemia.

Contact with Harmful Chemicals

Benzene is a chemical that is found in industrial solvents, paints and pesticides, and it is a known risk factor. Prolonged or heavy exposure to such toxic substances can harm bone marrow and affect the production of blood cells.

Smoking and Alcohol Use

Tobacco contains carcinogens that enter the bloodstream, which can eventually cause blood cancers. Similarly, excessive alcohol can weaken your immunity and harm the bone marrow, thereby, increasing the risk of developing leukaemia.

Weak Immune System

People with compromised immunity, due to HIV, organ transplants or prolonged use of immunosuppressant drugs, are more vulnerable. A weaker immune system might find it difficult to control the growth of abnormal cells.

Previous Cancer Treatments

People who have undergone chemotherapy or radiation for other cancers have a higher risk of secondary cancers like leukaemia. The treatments that destroy cancer cells can sometimes damage healthy blood cells.

