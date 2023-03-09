Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Kidney Day 2023: Foods to eat and avoid for repairing kidneys

World Kidney Day is observed every year on March 9 to create awareness about the significant role kidneys play in maintaining our overall health. This day serves as a reminder to follow preventive measures, analyze risk factors, and control kidney damage by following the right diet.

The kidneys are important organs that filter waste products from the blood and keep fluids and electrolytes balanced. Knowing what to eat and what to avoid is important to maintain optimal kidney health. A kidney patient must remember to avoid fruits, dry fruits, juices, and those foods containing high amounts of phosphorus, like meat, seeds, legumes, nuts, and fish. A kidney-healthy diet plan must include items like berries, sweet potatoes, dark-green leafy vegetables, and cabbage.

Kidney patients should also monitor their salt intake and avoid packaged foods that might contain hidden amounts of salt and can aggravate kidney damage. Chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension can also lead to kidney damage. Proper management of these conditions can play a significant role in repairing and maintaining good kidney health.

A renal dietitian can help you figure out the best diet for your needs. The type of foods you should avoid depends on how advanced your kidney disease is.

FAQS

1. How to detect if one’s suffering from kidney disease?

Foamy urine, swollen eyes, and feet, high blood pressure, fluid retention and shortness of breath are some of the symptoms of kidney disease.

2. How can we promote World Kidney Day 2023?

On this day, we can organize fitness campaigns, rallies, jog, etc.

