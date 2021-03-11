Image Source : TWITTER/TRANSPLANT_AYAZ World Kidney Day 2021: Here's everything you can do to protect your kidneys from getting damaged

At a time when the world is still battling with coronavirus pandemic, World Kidney Day on March 11 may pass as another annual event. But the kidney-related ailments are silent killer. The day aims to raise awareness about kidney's importance to overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health issues worldwide. Today, about 26 percent of people are suffering from kidney damage occuring due to poor lifestyle and food. However, there are certain Ayurvedic remedies that can prove beneficial in keeping the kidney healthy and prevent damage. Swami Ramdev states that the creatinine level of kidney should remain between 1 to 1.5 and above this level it can prove dangerous.

It's important to realise importance of leading an active and energised life to prevent the possibility of diabetes that could lead to kidney-related complications. On the occasion o World Kidney Day, we've compiled a list of Ayurvedic remedies you can opt to keep you away from kidney failures.

Check them out:

1. Eat kulath pulses. For this, soak 25 grams of Kulath pulse at night. On the second day, boil this in 400 grams of water. When the water remains 100 grams, turn off the gas. Add a little asafetida to it and consume it. If you have kidney stone problem, then add rock salt in it.

2. Eat gourd juice and soup. This will keep your kidney healthy forever.

3. Drink gokharu water to keep the kidney healthy. For this, soak a little gokhru in the night and consume it in the morning.

4. Drink as much water as possible. Through this, your kidney will get rid of the problem of stones and will remain healthy.

5. Barley water is also beneficial in kidney.

6. If you want to avoid kidney dialysis, then take an empty stomach after mixing Vakradoshaar decoction, 10-11 neem and peepal juice, a little bunion juice.

7. To avoid kidney failure, take 1-1 tablet of Chandraprabha and Mandoor Vati after meals.

8. Make a powder of the root of Jatamasi, Brahmi, Shankhpushpi, Sarpagandha and eat it.

9. Take amla, aloe vera, basil, garlic, turmeric and neem on an empty stomach daily.

10. Consuming Mukta Panchamrit juice, Gokshuradi Guggul will keep the kidney healthy.