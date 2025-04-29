World Immunization Week 2025: Check here the list of vaccines for children, as per their age The theme for World Immunization Week 2025 is 'Immunization for All is Humanly Possible'. WHO says that vaccines are one of humanity's greatest achievements. Here's a list of vaccines for children that should be given as per their age, according to UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund).

World Immunization Week is observed in the last week of April. The event aims to highlight the collective action needed and to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the ultimate goal of World Immunization Week is for more people – and their communities – to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The theme for World Immunization Week 2025 is 'Immunization for All is Humanly Possible'. WHO says that vaccines are one of humanity's greatest achievements. "Over the last 50 years, essential vaccines have saved at least 154 million lives. That’s 6 lives a minute, every day, for five decades."

In these 50 years, vaccination accounts for 40% of the improvement in infant survival, and more children now live to see their first birthday and beyond than at any other time in human history.

Here's a list of vaccines for children that should be given as per their age, according to UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund).

At Birth

Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG): This is a single dose vaccine.

Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) – 0 dose: This is the first dose taken at birth. The next dose is taken when your child is 6 weeks old, the third dose at 10 weeks old, and the last dose at 14 weeks old.

Hepatitis B birth dose: This is a single dose vaccine.

6 Weeks

Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) - 1: This is the second OPV dose taken at 6 weeks. The next dose is taken when your child is 10 weeks old, and the last dose at 14 weeks old.

Pentavalent - 1: This is the first dose taken at 6 weeks old. The next dose is taken when your child is 10 weeks old and the last dose at 14 weeks old.

Rotavirus Vaccine (RVV) - 1: This is the first dose of three doses. The second dose is taken when your child is 10 weeks old and the last dose at 14 weeks old.

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) - 1: The first of two doses of the PCV. The second dose is taken when your child is 14 weeks old.

Inactivated Polio Vaccine (fIPV) - 1: The first of two doses of the fIPV. The second dose is given to your child at 14 weeks.

10 Weeks

Pentavalent - 2: The second dose is taken when your child is 10 weeks old and the last dose at 14 weeks old.

Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) - 2: This is the third OPV dose taken when your child is 10 weeks old. The last dose is taken when the child is 14 weeks old.

Rotavirus Vaccine (RVV) - 2: The second dose is taken when your child is 10 weeks old and the last dose at 14 weeks old.

14 Weeks

Pentavalent - 3: This is the last Pentavalent vaccine dose to be taken at 14 weeks old.

Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) - 3: This is the last OPV dose is taken when your child Is 14 weeks old.

Rotavirus Vaccine (RVV) - 3: This is the last RVV dose is taken when your child Is 14 weeks old.

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) - 2: The second of two doses of the PCV given at 14 weeks old.

Inactivated Polio Vaccine (fIPV) - 2: The final fIPV dose is given to your child at 14 weeks.

9-12 Months

Measles & Rubella (MR) - 1: The first of two doses of the MR vaccine. The second dose is administered between 16-24 months old.

Japanese Encephalitis (JE-1): The first of two doses of the JE-1 vaccine. The second dose is given to your child between 16-24 months.

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine - Booster: This is a single dose vaccine.

16-24 Months

Measles & Rubella (MR) - 2: The second of two doses of the MR vaccine to be taken by your child between 16-24 months.

Japanese Encephalitis (JE-2): The final JE vaccine to be administered between 16-24 months.

Diphtheria Pertussis & Tetanus (DPT) - Booster 1: The first of two doses of the DPT vaccine. The second dose is given to your child between 5-6 years old.

Oral Polio Vaccine – Booster: This is a single dose vaccine.

