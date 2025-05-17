World Hypertension Day: 5 essential steps to monitor and prevent high blood pressure in young adults Take control of your heart health this World Hypertension Day. Learn 5 essential steps to monitor and prevent high blood pressure in young adults. Discover simple habits for a healthier tomorrow.

New Delhi:

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is typically considered a condition of older age groups. However, studies in recent years have indicated an alarming prevalence among young adults in their 20s and 30s. Dr Sunil S Bohra, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine Apollo Hospital, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru, explains that hypertension can silently damage the heart, brain, and kidneys, hence its moniker "silent killer". A recent ICMR study published in 2024 highlights that more than 20% of adults below 40 are suffering from high blood pressure due to several factors, mainly stress, lack of physical activity, and sleep deprivation, among others.

According to the Apollo Health of Nation Report for the year 2025, while about three-fourths of cases of hypertension are also linked with fatty liver disease, nearly nine per cent of high school students and 19 per cent of college students are already at risk. Constant use of digital devices – inclusive yet not limited to smartphones and laptops – increases these risks by adding stress levels while also disrupting sleep patterns. Thankfully, young adults can easily take some simple steps to monitor and even prevent high blood pressure to keep their health in good shape for a long time. Here are five easy ways to do so.

1. Monitor Blood Pressure Regularly

Young adults are likely to miss regular health screenings, believing that they are not yet susceptible to serious conditions. However, high blood pressure can develop in adolescence and particularly in those with a family history of hypertension. Generally, it should be measured at least once a year if readings are normal; that is, below 120/80 mmHg. More frequent measurements will be required if the readings are mildly elevated (120-129/<80 mmHg) or hypertensive (130/80 mmHg or above). These days, home blood pressure monitors are quite affordable and easy to use. For accurate results, relax beforehand; don't have coffee or tea just prior, and measure at the same time each morning, preferably. Maintaining such a record will help detect variations early on so that preventive measures may be taken against complications like heart disease, stroke, or kidney failure later on.

2. Eat a Healthy, Balanced Diet

Daily food intake is another important determinant of blood pressure. A long-term consumption pattern of salty snacks, sugar-laden beverages, and fast foods is likely to increase BP. A healthier approach involves diets such as DASH that provide abundant fruits, vegetables, and whole grains (e.g., oats or brown rice); lean proteins such as chicken; and low-fat dairy products like milk and yoghurt. It is advised to consume salt in a diet limited to one teaspoon per day, equivalent to 2,300 mg, or even lesser, 1,500 mg, if the person is at higher risk. Avoid packaged snacks like chips and ready-to-eat meals; these often contain hidden sodium and sugar. Such Foods are very good for added potassium content. This dietary approach will not only help in controlling blood pressure but also minimise the chances of weight gain associated with diabetes.

3. Stay Active Every Day

Physical activity ensures that the heart remains healthy and the blood vessels function properly. Try to do 150 minutes of moderate activities each week, like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. It is also beneficial to include strength training exercises, such as weight lifting or push-ups, twice a week. Even small efforts count, such as a 10-minute walk after eating. Regular physical activity can reduce blood pressure by 5 to 8 mmHg, which is quite relevant to the benefits it provides to heart health while simultaneously helping offset the adverse effects of prolonged sitting—often associated with using digital devices.

4. Handle Stress in Healthy Ways

Stress from work, studies, or constant smartphone usage may cause temporary elevation of blood pressure along with behaviour patterns such as overeating or smoking. One can maintain equilibrium through simple exercises like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga for a few minutes daily. It is essential to have 7-9 hours of sleep each night; avoiding screens before going to bed helps since the light emitted by devices interferes with sleep. It is also important to engage in leisurely activities such as reading or socialising with friends and not getting overwhelmed by work or social media connectivity. These activities help in reducing spikes in blood pressure due to stress and enhance general well-being, especially in an always-connected world.

5. Avoid Harmful Substances and Habits

Some activities are harmful to the heart and also increase blood pressure. For example, smoking harms the blood vessels regardless of how occasional it is; thus, it should be completely avoided. Alcohol intake should not exceed two drinks per day for men and one for women. Recreational drugs such as cocaine and unregulated diet pills that can cause severe spikes in blood pressure must be avoided. To facilitate sleep, remove devices from the bedroom so there is no scrolling late at night. Avoiding these habits protects not only blood pressure but also the heart, lungs, and brain.

Preventing the development of hypertension in young adulthood involves several small, cumulative choices. Regular monitoring of blood pressure using a home device, consumption of healthy dietary options, physical activity, stress management, and avoidance of harmful substances collectively support the young adult in establishing a robust foundation for heart health.

The measures tackle contemporary challenges as well, such as overuse of digital devices, which leads to increased stress levels and subsequently poor sleep quality. A visit to the doctor for personalised advice would be wise if there is a family history of high blood pressure, diabetes, or obesity. These habits introduced at this stage would ensure a healthier and longer life.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

