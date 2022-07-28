World Hepatitis Day 2022: Theme, History & Significance, Symptoms, Treatment & All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Hepatitis Day

World Hepatitis Day 2022: Observed on July 28 every year, the day aims to raise awareness among people about this viral disease, its consequences and the ways and means to prevent the spread of hepatitis and fatal complications. The liver is the biggest organ in the human body whose primary work is to channel the blood originating from the stomach related plot, before passing it to the remaining parts of the body. Hepatitis is characterized as an aggravation of the liver, which by and large is brought about by hepatitis infections A, B, C, D, and E among different variables.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 354 million people in the world are living with hepatitis B and C.

World Hepatitis Day 2022: Theme

Hepatitis can manifest as acute or chronic illness. This year’s theme for World Hepatitis Day is, "Bringing hepatitis care closer to you."

World Hepatitis Day 2022: History

Every year on July 28, people all across the world observe World Hepatitis Day with a hope for a Hepatitis-free future focusing strongly on spreading awareness of the disease. In 1967, American Physician Baruch Samuel Blumberg discovered the Hepatitis B virus. In order to honour the Nobel Prize-winning scientist, his birthday--July 28, was chosen as World Hepatitis Day. It was founded in the year 2007 and the first community-organised World Hepatitis Day was observed in 2008.

Symptoms of Hepatitis:

The most widely recognized symptoms of these infections incorporate loss of appetite, yellow discoloration of skin and eyes (jaundice), pale stools, dim pee, stomach pain, joint wain, fatigue, abrupt weight reduction, nausea, fever, vomiting, and so forth. Be that as it may, aside from these regular manifestations, there are situations where the side effects don't show until liver harm happens.

Excessive consumption of alcohol can cause liver damage and inflammation.

Hepatitis affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide, causing acute and chronic diseases and killing close to 1.34 million people every year. Along with causing liver diseases, it can also kill a person. In some countries, hepatitis B is the commonest cause of cirrhosis and may also cause liver cancer (HCC).

Inflammation of the liver (commonly known as hepatitis) can result from viral infection and as all the symptoms are nearly close enough, without a diagnostic test, it is impossible to differentiate. Lack of regular checkup and diagnosis is the prime reason for being undetected.

