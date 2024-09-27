World Heart Day 2024: Five everyday habits that can lead to heart disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five everyday habits that can lead to heart disease.

Heart disease is one of the world's major causes of mortality, but many myths still prevail about the nature of heart disease, the risk factors and prevention. So, there is a need to know these myths to promote better awareness and encourage proactive health measures by the public, here are some of the most prevailing myths about heart disease:

Only older adults are affected

When we spoke to Dr Manoj Kumar, Principal Director & Unit Head, Cath Lab, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, he said that many believe that heart disease is the problem of the elderly. Yet, in reality, heart disease can begin in childhood or adolescence as a consequence of poor diet, lack of exercise, and many other risk factors. The case begins young; it ends early.

It's a man's disease

Heart diseases are highly related to men. However, it is among the killer diseases in women too, and sometimes, women differ in symptoms and risk compared to men. It is, thus, this misconception that makes them receive untimely and medical misdiagnosis.

Symptoms are often palpable

Most heart attacks are portrayed with symptoms as heavy as chest pain or with dramatic symptoms. However, in real life, many heart attacks start with rather nonobvious signs like fatigue, breathlessness, nausea, or pain in the back or jaw. Therefore, one needs to identify these not-so-evident symptoms and give timely intervention.

Only unhealthy people get heart disease

Heart health also depends on lifestyle choices, but sometimes genetics may also play a role in the person's risk of heart disease. That is, a person might have a higher risk even if he lives by all the requirements necessary to lead a healthy life, owing to genetics from his family. Everyone should know their family's medical history.

Cholesterol level is the exclusive focus

Many people believe falsely that high cholesterol is the only risk factor. The truth of the matter is that heart disease is multifactorial, and thus these include blood pressure, diabetes, smoking status, diet, and physical activity. Overall risk appraisals must take all these factors into account.

