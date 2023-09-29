World Heart Day 2023: Know the challenges and recommendations for heart health at various stages of life

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the challenges and recommendations for heart health at various stages of life.

In today’s times, where our lives have increasingly become fast-paced and stress-laden, taking care of our hearts has never been more important. World Heart Day is a reminder that we need to take our heart health seriously and incorporate necessary changes to keep our hearts healthy and hearty well into the golden years of our lives. According to Dr Sanjat Chiwane, Director - Cardiology, Max Hospital, Gurgaon, no matter what your age, consuming a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity and stress management is a must for all age groups.

In Your 20s

While it may sound early, this is by far the best time to start your journey to maintaining optimal heart health. The things that you do and don’t during this time set you on a path to how well and how long you are going to live.

First things first, find a doctor and have regular wellness exams. Discuss your diet and lifestyle besides checking your parameters such as blood pressure, cholesterol, heart rate, etc. In addition, stay physically active and don’t smoke, besides, avoid second-hand smoke.

In Your 30s & 40s

This is the time when you are juggling between family and career with little time to worry about your heart.

Make heart-healthy living a family affair and you are sure to reap the benefits. Plus, know your family history and keep your doctor informed about any heart problems you learn about in your family.

Watch your weight as you enter your forties. In addition to blood pressure checks and other heart-health screenings, get your blood sugar checked as well. Do not brush off snoring as it could lead to some serious problems if left untreated.

In Your 50s & 60s+

With age comes an increased risk for heart disease which means you need to walk the extra mile to maintain your heart health. A daily walk for an hour is a must. Be as active as you can.

Follow your treatment plans diligently e.g. for high blood pressure or other conditions that elevate your risk for heart disease. Watching your numbers closely and managing any health problems can help you live longer and better.

