World Heart Day 2023: Know how heart-healthy diet is cornerstone of prevention

World Heart Day is celebrated annually on September 29th to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases and promote a heart-healthy lifestyle. On World Heart Day 2023, people all around the globe will unite to spread awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy heart through regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding unhealthy habits such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. This day will serve as a reminder that heart diseases are preventable and that taking care of our hearts is crucial for a long and healthy life. World Heart Day 2023 will be a significant milestone in the fight against cardiovascular diseases, bringing people together to take action towards a healthier world.

Prevention is better than cure is a well-known saying. Holds for the prevention of coronary artery disease and heart attack. Exercise and a heart-healthy diet is the cornerstone of prevention. According to Dr Parneesh Arora, Senior Director, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, the diet has to be watched from childhood as obesity in children once established leads to obesity in adults and adversity affects blood cholesterol, diabetes, and blood pressure among other things. Heart heart-healthy diet is a diet low in saturated fats (unhealthy fats), Low in sugar, low in simple carbohydrates, and high in proteins, vegetables and fruits.

Food intake is in the form of a pyramid. The base is broad and represents substances that can be consumed liberally viz fruits and vegetables. Two servings of fruit and 2 vegetables a day form the basis of this preferably not overcooked. Then comes cereals which should be unprocessed preferably. Should involve multiple grains including millets. Wheat and rice should be kept in moderation. Then come sources of proteins whether animal or vegetarian sources. Red meat and processed meats should be avoided.

Lean meats like fish, chicken, grilled, and stewed, are preferred. Egg whites can be taken. Again frying rich curries is to be avoided. Vegetarian sources like pulses and soybeans can be taken. Then comes healthy fats which are poly or monosaturated and rich in omega 3 nuts being recommended sources. 5 almonds and 2 walnuts usually fulfil daily requirements. Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts, are good sources. Cashew nuts to be minimized. Last at the top with the least intake should be sugars.

