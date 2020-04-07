Image Source : TWITTER World Health Day :PM Modi salutes medical workers for fighting COVID-19 menace, stresses on social distancing

World Health Day is celebrated on 7th April each year. WHO started the World Health Day campaign way back in 1950 with the motive of promoting awareness about physical and mental health and offer the necessary support. The motive behind World Health Day was to make people understand the importance of universal health coverage. This year's day is dedicated to nurses and midwives with an aim to remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy. Now, PM Narendra Modi has a message for all on World Health Day 2020.

"Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace", tweeted PM Modi.

This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

This World Health Day, WHO is honouring the contribution which nurses and midwives are making in making the world a healthier place. 2020 is the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, and WHO wants to highlight the significant roles which these two play in making the world a better place.

Nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high quality, respectful treatment, and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and questions and, in some instances, collecting data for clinical studies and World Health Day will highlight the current status of nursing and around the world.

