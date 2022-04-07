World Health Day: How is mental health important for children and working professionals

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How is mental health important for children and working professionals

Maintaining good mental health has become essential for people of all age groups. With so much going on, it sometimes becomes a lot to bear, especially for children and people who are working professionals.

Children have their studies to focus on, curricular activities they want to excel in, new things they want to learn and try their hands on, etc. Their attention gets divided among many things they need to focus on. Resultantly, they become stressed because of not being able to perform as expected in one or more of the activities they are indulged in. For instance, they cannot score as expected, or they are not performing well at their basketball rehearsals. Situations like these significantly impact children's health.

Similarly, working professionals also have a lot of things on their plates. At times they get torn between their personal lives and their professional lives. There are deadlines at work, meetings to handle, and business trips. Moreover, there are children's school activities that they need to get involved in, home conditions that they need to focus on, and many other things that at times deteriorate working professionals' mental health.

Mental health is essential for children to efficiently focus on every area they are involved in and excel with flying colours.

In the case of working adults, mental health is vital so that their efficiency and productivity at the workplace do not get compromised. They can give the best of their efforts to their organization.

Therefore, some standard solutions that might help children and working professionals could be a regular practice of yoga, meditation, reduction of junk food, an increase of healthy, nutritious food in the diet, etc. All these solutions will help them keep mentally and physically fit.

(This article is attributed to Dr. Priya Kaul, Life Coach, and Spiritual Healer)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV