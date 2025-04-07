World Health Day 2025: Doctor shares insights on heart attack pain and its telltale symptoms World Health Day 2025: Expert insights on heart attack pain and its warning signs. Learn to recognise the telltale symptoms and take proactive steps to protect your heart health.

The heartbeat is a vital sign of life, and when it stops, so does a person's life. With the alarming rise in heart attack cases in recent years, prioritising heart health has never been more crucial. The body often sends out warning signals before a heart attack, known as initial symptoms. However, these symptoms can be subtle and easily overlooked, increasing the risk of fatal consequences. In a recent discussion with a doctor on India TV's Speed News Wellness Weekend programme, we explored the key symptoms that appear in the body before a heart attack, helping you stay informed and take proactive steps to protect your heart health.

Dr Balbir Singh (Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Max Hospital) said that 90 percent of people who have a heart attack experience some symptoms related to a heart attack a week or 4-6 days before the attack, which they sometimes do not understand or sometimes ignore. For example, some people say that they felt heaviness in the chest while going for a walk. Some people also burp, have gas, and sweat a lot after lunch; then they take a gas pill and get relief. Most people get confused with gas in heart cases.

What does it feel like before a heart attack?

It is not necessary that the pain of a heart attack start from the heart and go towards the left hand only. Only then is it a case of a heart attack. It is not so. Some people come and put their hand or finger there and say that they are feeling a pricking sensation here. It feels like a needle pricking. It is generally not related to the heart. Because heart pain or heartburn occurs in the entire chest. A heaviness is felt in both the hands. You do not feel sharp pain; you feel discomfort. When the condition reaches sharp pain, it is too late.

Where does heart attack pain occur?

The doctor said the pain of a heart attack can go to both hands. It can go to the shoulder through the chest. It can go to the back and neck. Some people say that it feels like there is a noose around the neck. This can also be due to a heart attack. This pain can occur anywhere from the neck to the upper abdomen. It starts with uneasiness, heaviness, and discomfort, and the pain lasts. When pain is felt, understand that the situation has become very serious. Therefore, it is very important to catch the early symptoms of a heart attack. Some people say that we walked and felt heaviness, and when we sat down, we got relief. This is a symptom of angina, and it should not be ignored under any circumstances.

Who is at greater risk of a heart attack?

If someone in your family has had heart disease or has had a heart attack. That means there is a heart history in your family. Someone has high blood pressure or high cholesterol and diabetes. Such people should report immediately if they see any symptoms. When so many risk factors come together, the risk of heart attack increases manifold.

