World Health Day 2022: Five ways to take care of your elder ones

Image Source : FREEPIK 5 ways to take care of your elders

Irrespective of age, it is essential that we all take care of ourselves. But people who are above the age of 60 need special attention and care. This is the age where even a tiny problem can cause significant complications. To help you take care of the elder members of your family, we have listed five ways of looking after them.

Make them indulge in physical activities

It is essential to remain physically active in old age to keep joint pains at bay and ensure bone and muscle health. The more the body remains physically active in old age, the more actively it can fight inflammation and infections. Making your elders do light exercises like cycling, walking, and yoga will keep them physically fit and healthy.

Take care of their diet

It is essential to take care of the diet of older adults as they have reached an age we are not everything will suit their bodies. Therefore, it is vital to ensure they consume more nutritious foods like fruits, lentils, salads, and green leafy vegetables. On the other hand, they should avoid sugary and fatty foods.

Ensure proper rest

People in old age are not comfortable sleeping in any environment. They get precise about the conditions they feel comfortable in. Therefore make sure that they have a relaxed atmosphere where they get proper rest because plenty of sleep aids in improving memory and concentration.

Regular check-ups

Since old-aged people are more prone to getting sick, getting their regular check-ups is essential. Most of the time, the problems happening in their body go unnoticed. Still, when those problems physically manifest themselves, the situation gets dire. Therefore, it is essential to have regular check-ups done so that the problem can be detected early and given timely treatment.

Stress management

Older adults, at times, stress too much about even the smallest of things. Sometimes, they feel aloof and get irritated because they have no one to talk to. Therefore, it is essential to give them a sense of belonging by talking to them and involving them in family conversations to feel valued, and stress remains at bay.

(The article is attributed to Mr. Rahul Misra, Founder, Vesta Elder Care)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV