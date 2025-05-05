World Hand Hygiene Day 2025: Debunking 5 myths related to handwashing This article helps to dispel myths surrounding hand washing and urges everyone to make informed health choices for improved well-being.

Hand hygiene is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent the spread of infections and diseases. Despite its importance, many myths exist, such as that using only water is enough or that hand sanitisers replace washing, which reduces their effectiveness. A large number of people fail to pay attention to hand washing. Hence, addressing these misconceptions is essential to promoting proper hygiene practices, according to Dr Tejas Gohel, Consultant Microbiologist and Nodal Officer Infection Control, Lilavati Hospital.

Myth# 1: Wearing gloves eliminates the need for handwashing

Fact: This statement is baseless; wearing gloves most of the time creates a false sense of security in the person who is wearing them and has a very high risk for transmission of infections from various surfaces to self and others. Many people use gloves while cooking or handling any objects. Hand hygiene should be prioritised even after wearing gloves. Gloves can be torn during use, or even the germs and bacteria can get stuck on the gloves, which may infect others. Wearing gloves is not so safe because you never know what is present on the gloves (dust, bacteria) that can come in contact with another person. Washing hands with soap and the correct technique is the need of the hour. Prefer washing hands over wearing gloves.

Myth#2: It is imperative to use hot water for hands instead of cold water

Fact: Are you aware? Temperature will not change the effectiveness of a hand wash. Germs or microorganisms are killed by the effect of soap, and water (hot/cold) only helps to wash away the soap. There is no scientific study or evidence available to prove that hot water is beneficial when compared to cold water when it comes to hand washing. The idea that hot water is effective for handwashing is just another myth that needs to be debunked at the earliest.

Myth#3: Hand sanitising is similar to hand washing

Fact: No, hand sanitising will not give the same results as hand washing when hands are visibly dirty or soiled. Hand washing with soap and water is effective against all types of germs. Hand sanitising is not at all an alternative to hand washing. So, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, which will offer protection from bacteria and germs.

Myth #4: Hand washing technique doesn’t carry any importance

Fact: The correct handwashing technique involves scrubbing all parts of the hands (6-7 steps of hand hygiene), including palms, back of hands, between fingers, thumb, under nails and wrist with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Rinse thoroughly and dry with a clean towel or air dry. Follow this technique and remember, proper handwashing technique matters and provides that much-needed protection against germs. Your doctor can teach you proper hand-washing technique. Make informed choices when it comes to your health.

Myth# 5: Hand washing is ideal only after using the washroom or before cooking

Fact: No, this is not true at all! Apart from performing hand washing after using the washroom or before cooking, it is also important after touching any of your surroundings, like when one often goes out in crowded places like local trains/buses, after touching the pets or any objects, after touching frequently touched surfaces like door handles, faucets, furniture, light switches, and elevator buttons, before you touch your face, eyes, or nose, and before and after you wear gloves.

