World Food Safety Day 2025: Consuming spoilt food can be harmful to health and cause these diseases

World Food Safety Day is celebrated every year on 7 June to make people aware of food hygiene and safety across the world. This year's theme is "Food Safety: Science in Action," i.e., science is at the centre of food safety. It helps us understand what makes food unsafe and guides us on how to prevent foodborne diseases. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 1 in every 10 people in the world falls ill due to contaminated food, and every day about 16 million people face health problems due to spoilt food. In such a situation, it becomes important that we recognise food-related diseases and protect ourselves from them.

Spoilt food can cause these harmful diseases

Food poisoning: This is a common but dangerous condition caused by bacteria or toxins present in contaminated food. Its symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea, and dehydration.

Food infection : Contaminated or stale food can cause infection in the body. Problems like stomach ache, fever, and weakness are common in this.

Liver problems: Contaminated food can cause liver infection, which affects the functioning of the liver. This condition can gradually become severe.

Norovirus and Hepatitis A : This virus enters the body through contaminated food and water, which can cause diseases like seasonal viral infection and hepatitis.

Essential measures for food safety

To stay safe, avoid raw or undercooked food and ensure your meat, eggs, and veggies are cooked thoroughly. Good hand hygiene is also key – wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before cooking and eating. Keep your utensils and kitchen surfaces clean to prevent cross-contamination. When shopping, choose fresh seafood, meat, and eggs, and check their freshness before buying. Don't forget to wash your fruits and veggies before consuming them. Finally, drink clean and boiled water, as contaminated water and exposed food can be breeding grounds for diseases.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

