World Food Day 2020: Know the importance, history and theme of this special day

Image Source : FREEPIK World Food Day 2020

Nutrition is something which our body can’t do without and not getting food can put our survival to a risk. Yet we come across a lot of people who waste it. Therefore, in order to honour and spread awareness about food and its importance, the World Food Day is celebrated on every October 16.

Several countries and its people are struggling to tackle with hunger where lack of proper food and nutrition is a big issue. This year the global event is being observed to make people aware of sustainability and to eradicate hunger starvation from the world.

World Food Day 2020: Theme

World Food Day is celebrated every year with different themes to focus on areas that require action and offer a common objective. This year the World Food Day 2020 theme is "Grow, nourish, sustain. Together. Our actions are our future".

Several different events take place on World Food Day. However, this year due to the ongoing pandemic celebration will be different. One of the best ways to celebrate the day is by giving food to people who need it the most.

There are countries all around the world that need help because they are battling starvation. You can donate to any charities on World Food Day. Else, you could also opt to do some fundraising as well.

World Food Day 2020: History

World Food Day is an annual celebration in the honour of the founding date of the Food and Agriculture Organization launched by the United Nations in the year 1945. World Food Day 2020 is also marking the 75th anniversary of FAO. The day is celebrated widely with great enthusiasm by several other organizations which are concerned with food security such as the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the World Food Program, and others.

