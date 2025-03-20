World Down Syndrome Day 2025: 6 therapies which can help children with Down Syndrome Know about 6 life-changing therapies for children with Down Syndrome. Learn how these innovative approaches can improve cognitive, physical, and emotional development. Empower your child to reach their full potential!

Down syndrome is a genetic condition where there’s an extra copy of chromosome 21 in a person’s DNA. This extra chromosome results in almost all features of Down syndrome, like intellectual disabilities and physical and behavioral challenges, and would need multidisciplinary, multiprofessional involvement and input to shape the future of children with Down syndrome so that we can help them to manage their symptoms and enhance their quality of life.

Dr. Rashmi Jeenakeri, consultant neonatal pediatrician at Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, explains that children with Down syndrome usually have a number of health problems when compared to children without it. Many of these conditions may require immediate care (surgery to correct their heart defect) soon after birth, monitoring for growth and development (speech & language and physical therapies), prompt treatment of infections during childhood and adolescence, or long-term treatments like occupational therapy to improve their quality of life and surveillance for cancer throughout their life.

As there is no cure or way to prevent this genetic disorder from happening, but with advancements in technologies and more and more understanding of the requirements of the children with Down syndrome, a multiprofessional and multibranch approach can help children with Down syndrome so that they can lead a near-independent life with minimal support.

1. Early intervention and educational therapy

Early intervention is an approach that focuses on developmental needs as early as possible and aims to accelerate brain development by building upon a child's strength. This is a strategic program that includes a combination of therapies and educational and sensory stimulation activities to address the developmental delays typical of Down syndrome. Education for children with Down syndrome largely depends on their cognitive abilities and usually needs an individualized education plan with specific learning goals in special needs education facilities.

2. Nutritional therapy

Children with Down’s syndrome can be susceptible to health issues like obesity, thyroid disorders, and digestion issues. Nutritional therapy with assisted feeding and nutritional supplements can help children to maintain a healthy weight and avoid complications.

3. Physical therapy

Physical therapy is the part and parcel of their treatment due to their characteristic feature of low muscle tone, and the therapy is designed to accelerate their motor development, improve their muscle strength, and improve their posture and balance so that they can carry out their day-to-day activities. The ability to turn over, crawl, and reach helps children learn about the world.

4. Speech and language therapy

Children with Down syndrome often learn to speak later than their peers. The main aim is to improve their communication skills until they can use language more effectively. It starts by assisting with breastfeeding, which can strengthen the muscles that are used for speech. As children with Down syndrome can understand language but have difficulty speaking, SLT can help with alternate means of communication, such as sign language, until they learn to speak. Learning to communicate is an ongoing process, and children will benefit from this throughout their school years to learn comprehension and pronunciation and with conversation.

5. Occupational therapy

Occupational therapy helps children develop necessary skills to carry out everyday activities such as eating, getting dressed, writing, and using a computer. The therapists work on the child’s fine motor skills to improve their grip and grasp and to hold objects. They can also assist in their sensory integration and processing of sensory information. During adolescence, OT helps them to identify careers, jobs, and skills that match their interests and skills.

6. Emotional and behavioral therapy

Children with Down syndrome have both desirable and undesirable behaviors and can become frustrated due to their lack of communication, attention deficit, and hyperactivity issues. Therapists can help to understand why a child is acting out and create ways and strategies to help them with their behavior. A psychologist or counselor helps them to deal with their emotions and strengthen their interpersonal skills.

In conclusion, supporting children with Down syndrome requires a multi-stem, multidisciplinary, and multi-professional approach, and no one method is the answer. The therapies should be tailor-based, and one’s pediatrician or developmental pediatrician should be able to guide one in the appropriate direction. Our aim should be to help children and families with Down syndrome manage their disabilities and lead happy and fruitful lives.

