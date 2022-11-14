World Diabetes Day 2022: History, significance and theme of this year

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Diabetes Day 2022: History, significance

Today is World Diabetes Day. It is a day dedicated to spreading awareness about the disease and its related things via different campaigns that are organized every year. More than 160 countries have launched more than 100 awareness campaigns to advocate for better access to treatment and quality information to tackle the disease of diabetes.

To know about this day in detail, know its history and significance.

World Diabetes Day 2022: History

World Diabetes Day (WDD) was established by the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1991. After that, it was declared United Nations Day in 2006 under UN Resolution 61/225. Also, November 14th was chosen to celebrate the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting who discovered insulin with Charles Best in 1922.

This international day is marked by the Blue Circle Logo. It was introduced shortly after the day was officially organized by the United Nations in 2007. Then it became a symbol to spread awareness of diabetes. Gradually, the global diabetes community addressed the rising cases of diabetes.

World Diabetes Day 2022: Significance

It is significant to know about the day because of the newly emerging sedentary lifestyle. This sedentary lifestyle has resulted in increasing cases of diabetes worldwide. It is estimated that around 10.2 lakhs teenagers (0-19 yr) are affected with Type 2 diabetes. 1 in 6 live births (2.1 crores) is getting affected by high blood glucose (hyperglycemia) in pregnancy. It is estimated that nearly 54.1 crore adults are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The majority of people have suffered from type 2 diabetes.

According to International Diabetes Foundation DF), this is one of the serious diseases that caused 67 lakhs deaths in 2021. It is estimated that around 53.7 crores (1 in 10) people were living with this disease in the same year. This indicates that the count will raise to 64.3 crores in 2030 and 78.3 crores by 2045.

Due to the lack of proper information and guidance, it is essential to understand the signs and symptoms. You can get an early diagnosis to start the preventive measures. This can be prevented with a few lifestyle changes and healthy dietary habits.

Therefore, this day is celebrated to combat this widespread disease and curb the risk of increased risk of developing diabetes-- mainly type 2 diabetes among adolescents and adults.

World Diabetes Day 2022: Theme

This year's theme is 'access to diabetes education' which underpins the larger multi-year theme of 'access to care'.

