World Cancer Day 2026: 5 cancers you have likely never heard of On World Cancer Day, we look beyond the usual narratives to highlight five ultra-rare cancers most people have never heard of. Often misdiagnosed and under-reported, these diseases remind us why awareness, research and early attention still matter deeply.

Today is World Cancer Day. February 4. A day that quietly asks us to pause. To think about how fragile bodies can be. And how brave people are when they keep going anyway.

Most conversations around cancer stay focused on the big names. Breast. Lung. Colon. Important, yes. But today, let’s talk about the ones that almost never make the headlines. The rarest of the rare.

5 cancers most people don’t even know exist

1. NUT carcinoma

This one is brutally rare. And very aggressive. NUT carcinoma often shows up in the chest, head or neck, especially in younger people. It grows fast. Doctors used to misdiagnose it all the time because it looks like other cancers under a microscope. Only recently did it even get its own proper name. Awareness is still catching up.

2. Fibrolamellar carcinoma

A liver cancer that doesn’t behave like typical liver cancer. It mostly affects teenagers and young adults who have no history of liver disease. No alcohol damage. No hepatitis. Which is why it’s often found late. Symptoms are vague. Fatigue. A dull pain. Easy to brush off.

3. Merkel cell carcinoma

Rare. Sneaky. And far more dangerous than it sounds. This is a skin cancer linked to sun exposure and a virus most people have never heard of. It can look like a harmless pink or red bump. Small. Painless. But it spreads quickly if missed. Especially in older adults.

4. Angiosarcoma

Cancer of the blood vessels. It can develop anywhere in the body. Skin. Breast. Liver. Heart. Even the scalp. Because it mimics bruises or swelling, people often ignore it. Doctors too. By the time it’s identified, it has usually moved fast.

5. Cholangiocarcinoma

Cancer of the bile ducts. Extremely rare. Extremely complex. And incredibly hard to treat. Symptoms don’t show up early. When they do, it’s things like itching, jaundice, vague abdominal pain. Many patients are diagnosed when surgery is no longer an option.

Cancer isn’t one story. It’s thousands of them. And sometimes, the quietest ones need the loudest attention.

