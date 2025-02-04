World Cancer Day 2025: Opt for these lifestyle changes to reduce exposure to carcinogens

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Lifestyle changes to reduce exposure to carcinogens.

The total number of cancer cases in India keeps growing although genetic factors are not the primary reason yet lifestyle choices remain the key risk factors. The majority of routine activities either directly or indirectly send carcinogen-containing substances into our bodies which cause cancer. Your cancer exposure risk becomes manageable through minor modifications to your daily lifestyle.

Quit tobacco in all forms

When we spoke to Dr Jasmine Agarwal, M.Ch. Consultant, Department of Surgical Oncology, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said that oral cancer together with lung cancer show exceptionally high levels within Indian society due to tobacco products. Chewing either gum or tobacco in the forms of gutkha or khaini or paan creates toxic exposure to the body through hazardous chemicals. Total tobacco abstinence stands as the best possible method for stopping cancer development.

Choose natural, home-cooked meal

Processed and packaged foods on the market contain cancer-causing preservatives as well as artificial additives. The repeated heating of oil in street food creates carcinogenic substances that should be avoided. Consuming seasonal fresh produce combined with whole grains together with homemade meals made from fresh ingredients helps prevent cancer development.

People should minimise their contact with pollutants

An increase in air pollution throughout India has become a recognized factor that causes lung cancer. The combined practice of home-based air purifier usage and outdoor mask-wearing with residential tree growth aids cancer prevention. Proper pesticide protection includes both thorough vegetable and fruit washing or selecting organic produce options.

Use safe utensils and cookware

Plastic containers serve as storage for food in numerous Indian residential settings. Heating plastic materials allows them to release toxic chemicals which include BPA. The safer alternative for food storage involves using stainless steel glass along with earthenware instead of plastic containers.

