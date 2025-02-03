World Cancer Day 2025: Expert debunks common myths about cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Expert debunks common myths about cancer

World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4 every year to raise awareness about cancer and take necessary actions for its prevention. This day was established in 2000 and is led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths in 2022.

Ahead of World Cancer Day, WHO on Monday said that the South-East Asia region is expected to witness an 85 per cent increase in the number of new cancer cases and deaths. In 2022, the WHO South-East Asia Region had 2.4 million new cases of cancer, including 56,000 children, and 1.5 million deaths.

Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia said, "Among all the WHO regions, our Region had the highest number of cancers of lips and oral cavity, uterine cervix, and childhood cancers. It is estimated that by 2050, there will be an 85 per cent increase in the number of new cases and deaths in the Region." She also noted the progress made in countries in the Region in the last few years. This includes a reduction in tobacco consumption.

Wazed said, "The Region has seen the fastest rate of decline in tobacco use which is a major risk factor for several high burden cancers."

There are several myths about cancer that stand in the way of cancer diagnosis, care and treatment. Therefore, it is important to stay away from such myths. Dr. Sredharan M, Consultant - Surgical Oncology at Manipal Hospital, Goa debunks some common myths about cancer. Read on to know more.

Myth: Cancer is always fatal

Fact - Many cancers are treatable and even curable if detected at an early stage. It is important not to ignore symptoms and consult early.

Myth: Cutting sugar ‘starves’ cancer

Fact - While cancer cells consume glucose, avoiding sugar won’t stop cancer growth. All cells including healthy cells require glucose to function. A balanced diet is recommended.

Myth: Biopsy or surgery can spread cancer

Fact – Cancer surgeons follow strict protocols to ensure cancer does not spread during biopsy or surgery. These are necessary and life-saving procedures.

Myth: Herbal remedies and alternative therapies can cure cancer

Fact – At present, there is no scientific evidence that alternative treatments can cure cancer. While alternate treatments help with symptom relief, relying solely on alternative medicines for cancer treatment is dangerous.

Myth: Cancer only affects older people

Fact – While cancer is common in older people any age group can be affected by cancer. Vigilance can be life-saving.

