World Cancer Day 2023: Warning signs of common cancers that affect women

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Cancer Day 2023

World Cancer Day 2023: Cancer at an early stage remains undetected considering the signs and symptoms of the deadly disease begin to appear only when it enters the advanced stage. Many a time cancer may be detected "incidentally" by a laboratory test or X-ray. There are some early signs that everyone should be aware of to detect cancer early. Cancer can be frightening, but having knowledge about it is the way to go. So, read on to know about the most common types of cancer in women and how to lower the risks associated with these types of cancer.

What are the most common cancers in women?

The most common types of cancer among women are skin, breast, lung, colorectal and uterine. Cervical and ovarian cancer affects only women and is also a significant cause of cancer worldwide. With early detection, cancer is more likely to be treated successfully.

1. Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is expected to account for 30 percent of female cancer cases and 14 percent of the 282,500 female cancer deaths projected for 2017. A woman’s odds of getting breast cancer are 1 in 8. A swelling or nodule in the breast or a swelling in the armpit could mean that you have breast cancer. There may be pulling up or change in the nipple texture or bleeding or discharge from the nipple.

2. Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is considered to be the most lethal cancer, leading to 21 percent of deaths in the affected people globally, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International. Breast cancer is the cause of 15 percent of mortality followed by 8 percent of deaths due to colon cancer. There may be persistent cough for more than three weeks, breathlessness, non-resolving fever, blood in sputum, headache or body ache in case it has spread to other organs, and even weight loss.

3. Ovarian cancer

Another common cancer in women is ovarian cancer, which is the abnormal growth of cells in the ovaries and fallopian tubes. Ovarian cancer occurs when cells grow out of control and form tumors on the ovaries and fallopian tubes. Early detection of ovarian cancer is challenging as cancer symptoms can be vague and are often not acute or intense. That’s why it is critical to know your body and listen to any changes. Trust yourself and schedule an appointment to see your gynecologic healthcare provider.

4. Cervical cancer

It affects the mouth of the uterus and it may spread to the vagina or urinary bladder, or rectum and may involve lymph glands in the vicinity of the uterus or abdomen. Cervical cancer does not show signs or symptoms early on. However, as the disease advances, it can cause abnormal vaginal bleeding or discharge (like after sex).

Also Read: Sirsasana: Benefits of headstand and how to do

Also Read: High Cholesterol Remedy: Onion tea helps in controlling high levels; know how it impacts heart health

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

Latest Health News