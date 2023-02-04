World Cancer Day 2023: History, awareness, prevention of the fatal disease; all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Cancer Day 2023

World Cancer Day is observed worldwide on February 4. The aim is to inform and encourage people on its prevention, early detection, and treatment. This initiative was taken by the Union for International Cancer Control to campaign and advocate for the targets of the World Cancer Declaration. Started in 2000, it is a worldwide event that promotes awareness, prevention, detection, and treatment of cancer. There are more than 100 different types of cancer that plague humankind.

History of World Cancer Day

According to the World Health Organization, Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) was established in 1993. Based in Geneva, it is a membership-based society working towards the eradication of cancer around the world and advancing medical research. Under its direction, the first International Cancer Day was celebrated in Geneva, Switzerland in the same year. Several well-known organizations, cancer societies, and treatment centers also supported this initiative. World Cancer Day was made official at the first World Summit Against Cancer in 2000. The event took place in Paris and was attended by members of cancer organizations and prominent government leaders from around the world.

Awareness

Many types of cancer can be cured if they are detected early followed by effective treatment. In fact, 30-50 percent of cancers can currently be prevented by avoiding risk factors and implementing prevention strategies. World Cancer Day raises awareness about all of this and focuses on eradicating misinformation and myths about the disease. From motivating neighbors to provide transport to cancer treatment for a fellow resident to building a community with like-minded people or ensuring that healthy and affordable food options are offered at the local school; whatever it takes to close the gap.

Prevention

You can reduce your risk of getting cancer by making healthy choices like keeping a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, limiting the amount of alcohol you drink, and protecting your skin.

Don't use tobacco

Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables

Drink alcohol only in moderation

Limit processed meats

Maintain a healthy weight and be physically active

Protect yourself from the sun

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

