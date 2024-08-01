World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Five advantages of breastfeeding over formula milk for babies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Advantages of breastfeeding over formula milk.

World Breastfeeding Week is an annual event that takes place in the first week of August, to promote and support breastfeeding around the world. Breast milk provides essential nutrients and antibodies that can protect infants from illnesses. World Breastfeeding Week 2024 will be a time to reflect on the progress made in promoting and protecting breastfeeding, and also a time to call for further actions to ensure that every child has access to this vital source of nutrition.

Unfortunately, some people offer formula milk to babies instead of breast milk. However, there are several advantages of breastfeeding over formula milk for babies that one must know.

Out of the many advantages it provides, here are a few shared by Dr Chandana Vidya Shankar MBBS, MS- OBG, DNB-OBG, Consultant Gynaecologist & Obstetrician, Apollo Clinic:

First, breast milk contains a unique blend of nutrients, antibodies, and enzymes that are perfectly tailored to an infant's needs, providing optimal nutrition and immune protection. It enhances the baby's ability to fight infections and reduces the risk of chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and allergies. Breastfeeding also promotes better digestion and lowers the incidence of gastrointestinal issues. Moreover, the physical act of breastfeeding fosters a strong emotional bond between mother and baby, contributing to the baby's emotional and psychological development. Additionally, breast milk is always fresh, at the right temperature, and free of contaminants, unlike formula, which requires careful preparation and storage. Breastfeeding is also cost-effective, eliminating the financial burden of purchasing formula and related feeding supplies. It helps the mother in postpartum recovery and reduces the risk of developing certain diseases in the future, such as breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

Overall, breastfeeding supports both the baby's health and the family's well-being.

