World Brain Tumour Day 2025: Expert debunks myths about smartphones and brain tumours

With advances in all fields of life and lifestyle, the use and sometimes overuse of technology is a given. The world has become dependent on mobile devices; laptops, mobile phones and smartwatches; for all their daily activities. One of the chief concerns raised, especially by parents, is the risk of brain tumours due to cell phone usage.

Understandably, evidence of even a small increase in cancer risk from cell phones would be a cause of public concern, given the way we are using them currently. All these devices are held close to the head, and there is some evidence that ionising radiation could cause a certain type of cancer.

However, the current evidence and data from multiple studies suggest that cell phone use has NOT increased the incidence of brain or other cancers. Dr. Omkar Narayan Churi, Consultant - Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital, Goa, says that it is to be noted that all the cell phones and networks operate on the radiofrequency range, which falls in the ‘low frequency, low energy’ end of the electromagnetic wave spectrum. The other sources of radiofrequency radiation in our homes are radios, ovens, televisions and computers.

The other recognised effect of such radiation is heating of the area where the cell phones are held. However, this heating is not sufficient to significantly affect our core temperatures.

However, a few other things have to be kept in mind. As the technology behind the cell phone (G- 3G/4G), the overall usage and dependence changes, the data obtained through these studies may change in the future. Also, one has to keep in mind that the nervous system of children is more susceptible and vulnerable to all factors that may cause cancer.

The other documented health effects from cell phone use are distracted driving and vehicle accidents. In 2024, Oxford University Press chose “Brain Rot” as its Word of the Year. This has been attributed to consumption of low-quality content online, mindless scrolling and the risk of subsequent intellectual decline.

Things we can do to prevent all this:

Reduce the amount of time spent using the cell phone

Avoid unnecessary calls, text rather than talk

Avoid texting or device-to-the-head talking during driving

Avoid making calls when the signal is weak

Use speaker mode and headphones to increase the distance between the head and the device

Wired earphones are generally considered a healthier option than wireless ones, as they emit no radiation.

Please remember that technology, like food, should be consumed in moderation for a happier and healthier life.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

