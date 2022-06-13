World Blood Donor Day 2022: Who can donate blood? Know common myths around blood donation

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Blood Donor Day 2022

World Blood Donor Day 2022: A blood transfusion is the delivery of blood products through a vein. Depending on your need, your doctor may order red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets or clotting factors, plasma, or whole blood. Blood is made up of many tiny cells that all play a different role in the body. Depending on your needs, the doctor may order one type of blood cell or all of them at the same time. June 14 is celebrated as World Blood Donor Day. While the day is dedicated to spreading awareness about blood donation and transfusion, there are still many people who don't know even the basics of it.

Types of Blood-

Red Blood Cells (RBC) – RBCs carry oxygen from the lungs to all the parts of the body. Too few red blood cells results in not enough oxygen circulating through the body. When a person doesn’t have enough red blood cells in their body it is called anemia.

– RBCs carry oxygen from the lungs to all the parts of the body. Too few red blood cells results in not enough oxygen circulating through the body. When a person doesn’t have enough red blood cells in their body it is called anemia. Platelets– Platelets are cells that help clot wounds and injuries. Too much blood clotting factors can result in a stroke or deep vein thrombosis. Too little blood clotting factors can result in uncontrolled bleeding.

Platelets are cells that help clot wounds and injuries. Too much blood clotting factors can result in a stroke or deep vein thrombosis. Too little blood clotting factors can result in uncontrolled bleeding. White blood cells (WBC) – WBCs help protect the body from infection. There are five types of WBCs, each with different protective roles. Having too few WBCs can put you at increased risk for an infection. Having a lot of WBCs in your blood can indicate an infection is currently happening.

– WBCs help protect the body from infection. There are five types of WBCs, each with different protective roles. Having too few WBCs can put you at increased risk for an infection. Having a lot of WBCs in your blood can indicate an infection is currently happening. Plasma – This is the liquid that blood cells are suspended in. It is mostly water and helps control electrolyte balance in the body. It also protects the body from infection.

– This is the liquid that blood cells are suspended in. It is mostly water and helps control electrolyte balance in the body. It also protects the body from infection. Whole Blood – Whole blood includes red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma, and platelets/clotting factors together.

Collecting and Preparing Blood

Blood is donated by non-paid healthy volunteers. Prior to giving blood donors are asked about their health history and social activities to determine their eligibility. People who are sick, who are taking certain medications, who have chronic diseases (like hepatitis or AIDS), or who are at high risk for developing certain diseases are excluded. The only blood that is determined to be safe is used.

Once blood is donated it is tested for safety. Blood that carries diseases and illnesses is not used. Blood is also typed using the ABO and Rh system.

Based on your genetic makeup, you will carry Type A, or Type B, or Type AB, or Type O blood.

People with Type A blood can receive Type A or Type O blood without problems.

People with Type B blood can receive Type B or Type O blood without problems.

People with Type AB blood can receive Type AB, Type A, Type B, and Type O blood without problems. However, they cannot give blood to anyone except for Blood Type AB.

People with Type O blood can receive blood from Type O only. However, Type O can give blood to all types. It is the universal donor.

The Rh System also helps determine blood compatibility; it describes whether or not you carry a protein on your blood cells. If you carry the protein and 85% of the population does, your blood is classified as Rh+. If you do not carry the protein your blood is classified as Rh-.

People who are Rh- can only receive Rh- blood.

People who are Rh+ can receive blood that is Rh+ or Rh- without problems developing.

NOTE: All test results are double checked before any blood is made available for use.

(This article is attributed to Dr. Sangeeta Agarwal, Fortis Memorial Research Institute)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)