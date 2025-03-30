World Bipolar Day 2025: 6 common triggers that can cause a bipolar episode On March 30, people across the world observe World Bipolar Day to spread awareness about the condition. In this article, an expert has explained 6 common triggers of bipolar episodes.

Bipolar disorder is characterised by periods of persistent overexcitement (hypomania/ mania) and periods of persistent sadness of mood ( depression). When we spoke to Dr Sameer Malhotra, Senior Director and Head, Dept of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, he said that both genetics and stress factors are known to contribute to bipolar mood disorder.

Mood episodes in bipolar affective disorder can be triggered by :

Sleep plays an essential part in mood stabilisation, relaxation and rejuvenation of the mind. Significant sleep disturbance can be a trigger for relapse of a mood episode in the vulnerable. In the depressive phase, the sufferer may find it hard to sleep and feel tired as a result. At times, there can be significant lethargy and oversleeping in some instances of clinical depression. However, during phases of overexcitement (hypomania/ mania), the affected individual feels over-energetic and does not feel the need to sleep and tries to push the sleep away. The hypothalamus in the brain helps in the regulation of the circadian cycle ( matching our inner biological rhythms with the external day night cycle), hormonal cycle, body temperature and emotional rhythms.

With changes in weather and associated day and night duration changes, there are changes in exposure to Sunlight. Summers ( lengthy days) are known to trigger phases of overexcitement, and Winters ( limited exposure to Sunlight) are known to trigger phases of depression in patients with Seasonal affective disorder. There is also the underlying role of vitamin D3 associated with seasonal affective disorder.

Substance/ alcohol use is known to trigger and worsen mood states in bipolar affective disorder by causing neurochemical disturbances in the brain and interactions with the needful medication and its metabolism.

Significant life events are known to precipitate mood episodes in the vulnerable. Often, negative life events like grief of losing a near/ dear one can precipitate a phase of overexcitement in bipolar affective patients.

Significant stress is linked to neurohormonal and neurochemical disturbances and inflammatory responses ( mediated through proinflammatory cytokines) in the brain that can lead to a disturbed mood episode

Steroids can trigger mood episodes in the vulnerable.

Inadequate treatment compliance and stopping the prescribed mood regulating medications on one’s own can also precipitate relapses.

So to avoid frequent relapses of mood episodes, those suffering from bipolar affective disorders should try to maintain healthy lifestyles, regular healthy sleep wake schedules, avoid substance/alcohol misuse and follow regular medication as advised by their psychiatrist.

ALSO READ: World Down Syndrome Day: Know its causes, importance of early diagnosis, lab tests and more