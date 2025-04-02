World Autism Awareness Day 2025: What is Autism? Know the risk factors, signs and symptoms Observe World Autism Awareness Day 2025 by learning about autism, its risk factors, and telltale signs. Know the early symptoms and understand the importance of acceptance and support for individuals with autism. Get informed, spread awareness.

Every year, April 2 is celebrated as World Autism Awareness Day in order to increase awareness about autism and its acceptance in society. With increased awareness, more children are being diagnosed correctly and early with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). It has become very important for educators and parents to recognise the signs and develop strategies to provide effective support to neurodivergent students.

Parents are naturally worried about the child who has autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Parents of an autistic child often experience significant psychological stress from taking care of a special child and finding their place in society. Often, they lack support from others around them and are subject to pity. But autism is not a disease.

Dr Shorouq Motwani, Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, throws light on why autism is not a disease or disability; rather, it is a different way of seeing the world. She emphasises the importance of early diagnosis, supportive care, and societal acceptance for children with autism. Many children with ASD struggle with communication, social interactions, and learning. But with the right support, they can live fulfilling and joyful lives.

What is Autism?

Autism is a condition related to brain development that affects social interaction, communication, and behaviour. Autism is a spectrum, which means those who come under it represent a range of abilities and interests, making every individual unique. Autism can be detected in children as early as 18 months. Doctors and psychologists evaluate a child's developmental history, social interactions, and communication skills. Both direct assessments and carer reports play crucial roles in autism evaluations.

Some children with autism can communicate fluently, while others may rely on pictures, devices, or alternative methods of non-verbal communication, including behaviour, to express themselves. Studies have suggested that autism arises from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Some factors that may increase the risk include:

Family history of autism

Advanced parental age

Pregnancy and birth complications

Short intervals between pregnancies

Symptoms of Autism

Has difficulty in speech and non-verbal communication

Has difficulty in making eye contact

Does not understand facial expressions and emotions

As compared to other kids, the autistic child shows difficulty in engaging with others in interactive play

Becomes highly sensitive to sounds, touch, or movement

Faces difficulty adapting to changes in routine

Autism is a diverse condition that affects individuals differently. There is no cure, but autism can be effectively managed to allow the individual to lead a fulfilling life. For this, it is essential to recognise and appreciate the strengths and challenges of each person with autism. Increased awareness, understanding, acceptance, and support from family and educators can help create a more inclusive society for individuals with autism.

ALSO READ: World Autism Awareness Day 2025: Date, theme and significance of the day