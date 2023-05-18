World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Know date, history, significance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE World AIDS Vaccine Day: Know history, significance

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Every year on May 18th, World AIDS Vaccine Day commemorates the progress made in the battle against HIV/AIDS while emphasising the continuous need for an effective vaccine. Know about the history and significance of this significant day.

World AIDS Vaccine Day, also known as HIV Vaccine Awareness Day, began on May 18, 1998, to commemorate President Bill Clinton's address calling for fresh efforts to find an HIV vaccine. The purpose of the day is to increase public awareness about the critical need for a safe and effective HIV vaccine. Since then, organisations, researchers, policymakers, and communities all around the world have gathered on an annual basis to recognise the importance of vaccine research and push for increased investment in HIV vaccine development.

It is extremely important in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. While major advances in HIV prevention and treatment have been made, with advances in antiretroviral therapy (ART) allowing individuals living with HIV to live longer and better lives, the need for an effective vaccine remains important. Vaccines have been critical in controlling and eradicating a wide range of infectious diseases, and an HIV vaccine has the potential to be an important breakthrough in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

This day serves as a reminder of the various hurdles that researchers, scientists, and communities face as they work to create an HIV vaccine. It seeks to rally support for continuing investment in vaccination research, innovation, and clinical trials. World AIDS Vaccine Day also encourages community involvement and education by disseminating correct information about HIV vaccine research and eliminating myths and misconceptions.

Furthermore, this day honours the tenacity and strength of people living with HIV/AIDS as well as those who have died as a result of the disease. It promotes cooperation and advocacy activities to guarantee equal access to HIV prevention, treatment, and care services around the world.

Also read: World Hypertension Day: High BP not only affects your heart but kidneys and liver too | READ

Also read: Why air pollution is linked to lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis & more pulmonary disease | EXPLAINED

Latest Health News