Winter smog can clog your lungs; know the tips to protect yourself from air pollution

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK know the tips to protect yourself from air pollution

The arrival of the winter season reminds us of coziness. It brings along enthusiasm for Christmas, Santa, Snow, and delicious delicacies. But with the changes in the environment, winters can be dreadful for some people. It is so because of the smog and the respiratory problems that we have to go through. Winter is synonymous with smog. Unfortunately not just that, but also pollution, respiratory disorders like asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, cold, cough, lung fibrosis, and even cardiovascular problems.

Those with existing lung problems like asthma that cause inflammation of the airways may suffer during the winter season. Those with asthma tend to experience worsened symptoms during winter or are more likely to have an asthma attack, because they spend more time indoors. They can get a cold or the flu, since the air outside is cold and dry.

How to protect your lungs from smog?

1. Hydration is the key

Drinking plenty of water is a must even in winters. People tend to cut down on their water intake due to the cold. But not drinking enough water will only result in clogged airways. To keep respiratory organs clean, you can even take some steam time and again.

2. Avoid exercising in smoggy conditions,

Try not to do any physical exercise in smoggy weather, particularly at midday when ground ozone levels are at their highest. Try to change the times you exercise to morning or evening (avoiding rush hour), or exercise inside.

3. Laugh out loud

Yes, laugh as much as possible. It helps clean our lungs. Since our abdomen expands, the lungs get rid of the existing air and fill in the fresh air. So it is a great therapy to keep the lungs healthy.

4. Masks are a must

It would be best if you try avoiding going out when there is too much smog. But if it is too important, never skip the mask. The pollutants in the air will directly go through your nozzles into your lungs. So wear a firm mask to avoid this.

5. Avoid smoking

Smoking is hazardous, more so for people with existing respiratory problems such as asthma and chronic inflammatory lung disease (COPD). Even second-hand smoke is dangerous, especially when the level of air pollution is high.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Munch on gond ladoos and boost your immunity this winter; know its health benefits

Also Read: India to soon launch HPV vaccines for Cervical Cancer; know about its doses and diagnosis

Latest Health News