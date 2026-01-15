Winter isn’t just flu season: Neurologist with 16 years’ experience warns of rising stroke risk Stroke risk rises silently during winter in India. A neurologist explains how cold weather, dehydration, lifestyle changes and poor sleep increase stroke chances, and what simple steps can help prevent a medical emergency.

New Delhi:

In Indian hospitals, winter tells a familiar but often overlooked story. As temperatures dip, stroke admissions quietly rise. Yet for most people, winter health concerns still revolve around coughs, colds, joint pain and infections. Stroke rarely features on that mental checklist and that delay in awareness can be fatal.

Explaining this seasonal spike, Dr Bhupesh Kumar Mansukhani, Director of Neurology at NeuroMet Wellness and Diagnostics, Gurgaon, says winters expose hidden vulnerabilities in the body. “Cold weather puts sudden pressure on the blood vessels of the brain. In vulnerable patients, even a temporary rise in blood pressure can trigger a stroke,” he explains.

The hidden danger of cold weather

Although Indian winters are milder than those in colder countries, they can be deceptively hazardous. Exposure to cold causes blood vessels to constrict, which raises blood pressure. For people living with hypertension, diabetes, heart disease or a previous history of stroke, even a small fluctuation can be dangerous.

This physiological stress forces the heart to work harder and reduces blood flow to critical areas of the brain, increasing the risk of clot formation or vessel rupture.

Dehydration and blood clot risk

People tend to drink less water in colder months because the sensation of thirst is reduced. Less fluid intake leads to thicker blood and slower circulation, creating an ideal environment for clot formation, especially in those with high cholesterol or irregular heart rhythms.

“Dehydration may not feel serious in winter, but it significantly increases blood viscosity, which raises the risk of stroke,” Dr Mansukhani notes.

Lifestyle changes that raise risk

Winter habits can further stack the odds against brain health. There’s been reported to be physical inactivity, which involves reduced activity, more substantial meals, and an increase in alcohol consumption. Taking cold showers or going out for an early morning walk can cause an immediate surge in blood pressure.

However, most cases of winter stroke occur during the early morning hours when the body is already subjected to its natural levels of stress due to biological processes.

Indoor exposure and overlooked factors

Unlike colder countries, most Indian homes are not centrally heated. Elderly individuals may remain exposed to low indoor temperatures for several hours a day. When this is combined with air pollution, respiratory infections, missed medications or irregular follow-ups, stroke risk increases significantly.

Identifying the warning signs

Stroke symptoms are sudden and should never be ignored. Common warning signs include weakness on one side of the body, slurred speech, facial drooping or deviation, vision problems, loss of balance and sudden confusion.

Early recognition and prompt treatment can mean the difference between full recovery and lifelong disability.

Prevention is the real winter protection

Winter does not directly cause strokes, but it exposes weaknesses in already fragile systems. Changing food habits also play a role. Cravings for salty, fried and high-fat comfort foods increase, while intake of fruits, vegetables and water drops. Excess salt raises blood pressure, unhealthy fats increase cholesterol, and dehydration thickens the blood together creating the perfect conditions for a stroke. Sleep patterns often deteriorate as well. Shorter days, reduced sunlight and increased screen time disrupt the body’s internal clock.

Winter may feel cosy, but it demands extra care.

