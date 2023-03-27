Why peanut butter is a must-have for health-conscious individuals: 5 health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Why peanut butter is a must-have for health-conscious individuals: five health benefits

Peanut butter is a delectable and wholesome food option enjoyed by many. Its thick and creamy texture, combined with its nutty flavor, make it a favorite spread. With its high protein content, it serves as a healthy alternative to regular butter and is commonly used as a spread on bread slices. Peanut butter offers numerous health benefits, which have contributed to its global popularity as a nutritious food.

Here are the advantages of consuming peanut butter:

Reduces risk of Heart Diseases

Researchers have found that peanuts contain a powerful antioxidant called Resveratrol, which reduces cardiovascular inflammation and blood pressure, increases circulation and relaxes blood vessels. Also, it reduces LDL oxidation that leads to artery hardening and coronary artery disease. Peanut butter helps in lowering the risk of heart disease as it contains oleic acid which helps in cholesterol and blood sugar level.

Manages Blood Sugar Level

Peanut butter is a low-carbohydrate food that is rich in protein and fat, and is devoid of added sugar. Consuming peanut butter can be beneficial for individuals with type 2 diabetes, as it contains a significant amount of magnesium. Studies have indicated that low levels of magnesium in the body can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, making peanut butter a valuable source of this essential nutrient.

Best for Fitness Enthusiast

Peanut butter is an essential part of diet for fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders as it provides calories and unsaturated fat. To increase muscle mass, nutritionists recommend consuming 1.2-1.7 grams of protein per kg. Consequently, peanut butter contains essential amino acids, and thus becomes a source of protein.

Helps in Weight Loss

Peanut butter has high nutritional value as it contains a lot of fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals. After consuming Peanut Butter, the stomach stays full for a longer period of time. It helps in craving less for the food in between the meals.

Preserves Muscle Mass

The key to weight loss is muscle strength. Protein-rich peanut butter assists weight loss and preserves muscle mass, so metabolism is not affected by loss of muscle during weight loss efforts. It helps maintain weight and keeps kidneys healthy as well.

Peanut butter is a delicious and nutritious food that offers numerous health benefits. It is rich in nutrients, promotes heart health, aids in weight loss, supports muscle building and repair, and boosts brain function.

