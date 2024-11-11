Monday, November 11, 2024
     
  4. Vitamin B12 deficiency? Include these things in your diet if you see THESE symptoms

Vitamin B12 deficiency? Include these things in your diet if you see THESE symptoms

A lack of vitamin B12 in the body is considered dangerous. Due to a lack of vitamin B12 for a long time, problems start occurring in the hands and feet. Know why vitamin D deficiency is dangerous, what are its symptoms and how can vitamin B12 deficiency be overcome.

Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2024 18:32 IST
vitamin B12 deficiency then you must include these things in your diet
Image Source : FREEPIK If you have vitamin B12 deficiency then you must include these things in your diet.

To keep our body healthy, all vitamins, minerals, protein, carbohydrates and fibre-rich foods are needed. However, nowadays due to poor eating habits, the body is lacking many essential vitamins and minerals. Vitamin B12 is also very important to keep the body healthy. If there is a deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body for a long time, then it has a bad effect on health. Apart from vitamin D deficiency, vitamin B12 is also found to be low in most people's bodies. Let us know why vitamin B12 deficiency in the body is considered dangerous and what the symptoms are seen when there is a deficiency.

According to research by NCBI, a long-term deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body increases the risk of serious diseases like gastric cancer, heart failure, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and neurological disorders. These diseases can sometimes prove fatal. Let us know what symptoms appear in the body when there is a deficiency of vitamin B12.

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

  • Extreme fatigue and weakness
  • Nerve damage
  • Blood loss and anaemia
  • Tingling sensation on hands and feet
  • Numbness of hands and feet
  • Loss of memory
  • Confusion and depression
  • Increased risk of dementia
  • Having seizures multiple times

Why does vitamin B12 deficiency occur in the body? 

If you eat only vegetarian food, then there can be a deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body. When the stomach acid starts decreasing, then vitamin B12 in the body can decrease. Many times people who take acid-reducing medicines are at risk of vitamin B12 deficiency. If you have digestive problems, then also there can be a deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body.

What to eat for Vitamin B12

To overcome the deficiency of vitamin B12, you should eat animal products like meat, fish, chicken, milk and cheese daily. Vitamin B12 is especially found in abundance in non-vegetarian food. This includes fish and animal liver, red meat and chicken. Vegetarians can overcome the deficiency of vitamin B12 by eating milk, yoghurt, curd, nuts, cheese, and fortified fruits. Apart from this, vitamin B12 deficiency can also be overcome by eating eggs daily.

