Vitamin B12 deficiency? Include these things in your diet if you see THESE symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK If you have vitamin B12 deficiency then you must include these things in your diet.

To keep our body healthy, all vitamins, minerals, protein, carbohydrates and fibre-rich foods are needed. However, nowadays due to poor eating habits, the body is lacking many essential vitamins and minerals. Vitamin B12 is also very important to keep the body healthy. If there is a deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body for a long time, then it has a bad effect on health. Apart from vitamin D deficiency, vitamin B12 is also found to be low in most people's bodies. Let us know why vitamin B12 deficiency in the body is considered dangerous and what the symptoms are seen when there is a deficiency.

According to research by NCBI, a long-term deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body increases the risk of serious diseases like gastric cancer, heart failure, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and neurological disorders. These diseases can sometimes prove fatal. Let us know what symptoms appear in the body when there is a deficiency of vitamin B12.

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Extreme fatigue and weakness

Nerve damage

Blood loss and anaemia

Tingling sensation on hands and feet

Numbness of hands and feet

Loss of memory

Confusion and depression

Increased risk of dementia

Having seizures multiple times

Why does vitamin B12 deficiency occur in the body?

If you eat only vegetarian food, then there can be a deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body. When the stomach acid starts decreasing, then vitamin B12 in the body can decrease. Many times people who take acid-reducing medicines are at risk of vitamin B12 deficiency. If you have digestive problems, then also there can be a deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body.

What to eat for Vitamin B12

To overcome the deficiency of vitamin B12, you should eat animal products like meat, fish, chicken, milk and cheese daily. Vitamin B12 is especially found in abundance in non-vegetarian food. This includes fish and animal liver, red meat and chicken. Vegetarians can overcome the deficiency of vitamin B12 by eating milk, yoghurt, curd, nuts, cheese, and fortified fruits. Apart from this, vitamin B12 deficiency can also be overcome by eating eggs daily.

ALSO READ: Which vitamin deficiency causes cold? Adopt THESE methods to increase body temperature, stay warm this winter