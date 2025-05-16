Why is National Dengue Day celebrated? Know theme, history and significance of mosquito-borne viral infection National Dengue Day: Raising awareness about dengue fever's impact. Learn about the theme, history, and significance of this mosquito-borne viral infection. Stay informed; take action.

New Delhi:

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection. Dengue is also commonly called a vector-borne disease. This is because dengue mosquitoes are mostly found during the rainy season. People may take dengue lightly, but it is a serious problem that threatens the lives of hundreds of people every year. The platelet count decreases rapidly in dengue, which not only makes you physically weak but can also lead to the death of the person.

However, posters and banners are also put up in hospitals and many public places to avoid dengue and to be aware of it. People are made aware of dengue by organising camps at various places. Despite this, hundreds of people lose their lives due to dengue every year during the rainy season. In this context, National Dengue Day is celebrated every year on May 16 so that dengue can be prevented. Let us know about the history, importance, and theme of National Dengue Day this year.

Why is National Dengue Day celebrated?

The main objective behind celebrating National Dengue Day is to eradicate dengue from the country and the world. Dengue Day is celebrated every year on 16 May across the world to eradicate dengue so that relief can be obtained from this disease caused by mosquitoes. This day is celebrated every year so that the number of deaths due to dengue can be reduced.

Also, people should be so aware of dengue that they can understand and identify dengue and avoid it. By celebrating this day, people are made aware so that they can know the symptoms of dengue. Increase the platelet count. By celebrating this day, health experts and medical staff not only create awareness about identifying dengue mosquitoes but also about the symptoms of dengue.

National Dengue Day: Significance

The importance of celebrating National Dengue Day is to protect people from dengue. To celebrate this day, health camps and checkup programmes are organised at various places. In this, doctors tell about the ways to prevent dengue as well as ways to beat it so that the infection can be prevented from spreading. According to the data of the World Health Organisation, around 7 lakh cases of dengue have been seen worldwide in the last year. Looking at the severity of dengue, WHO had declared it a grade 3 emergency.

National Dengue Day: Theme

The theme of National Dengue Day for the year 2025 is "Act early, stop dengue: clean environment, healthy life." In simple words, this theme says that to prevent dengue, we should react early and keep the environment clean and healthy so that dengue can be reduced.

Symptoms of Dengue

Headaches and fatigue

Excessive sweating

Pain in joints and muscles

Loss of appetite

Red rashes on the body along with bleeding from the nose

Feeling weak with vomiting

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

