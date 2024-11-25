Why is fasting considered effective in reducing diseases in Ayurveda? Expert shares insight

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's why fasting is considered effective in treating diseases in Ayurveda.

Ayurveda is considered to be the most ancient system of treatment. In Ayurveda, not only your disease is worked upon but the causes of that disease are also worked upon. In Ayurveda, the cause of diseases in the body is considered to be the imbalance of Tridosha. Tridosha means Vata dosha, Pitta dosha and Kapha dosha found in the body, if any of these doshas increase, then different types of diseases arise in the body.

Ayurveda works on the causes of disease

Ayurveda considers the body, mind and soul of a person as a complete unit and works on this basis. Mind and body affect each other and together they can cure any disease. According to Ayurveda, metabolic diseases including diseases like obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, shortness of breath, fever, cold and even cancer can be cured with fasting.

Fasting is considered effective in Ayurveda

According to Dr Vikas Prajapati, Assistant Professor working in the Panchakarma Department at Kalawati Ayurvedic Medical College, Kasganj, fasting is considered an effective way to cure metabolic diseases. This balances the phlegm. Phlegm works to increase diseases in our body. When you fast, phlegm-induced and metabolic diseases can be reduced. Cancer is also considered a metabolous disease. In many studies, fasting has been considered effective in cancer.

These diseases are reduced by fasting

When we fast, the increased doshas in our body start reducing. Our energy is not used in digestion but in healing the body. Due to this, the digestive system works better. Inflammation in the body can be reduced. It helps in weight loss. Brain function improves and most importantly your body feels good.

Fasting in Ayurveda

Many types of fasting have been mentioned in Ayurveda in which you can fast for the whole day. That is, you will only drink water and fast throughout the day. The second way is that you will drink only fruit and vegetable juice throughout the day and give rest to the body from eating. The third way is that you will do intermittent fasting. In which you can decide the time according to your convenience. You will eat food only for 8 hours a day. The rest of the time, drink only water. This type of fasting proves to be effective in keeping the body healthy.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

ALSO READ: Ginger juice can help reduce cholesterol, know when and how much you should consume