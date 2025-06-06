Why is brain fog skyrocketing in India? Doctor shares causes and treatment options Uncover the reasons behind India's rising brain fog cases. Learn from a doctor about the common causes and effective treatment options to regain mental clarity and boost productivity.

Brain fog is a state of mental confusion, disorganisation, and lack of clarity, often accompanied by symptoms like difficulty concentrating, memory problems, and mental fatigue. It can make everyday tasks feel overwhelming and impact productivity. Brain fog can be triggered by various factors, including stress, lack of sleep, nutritional deficiencies, or certain medical conditions.

The increase in the prevalence of brain fog in India could be linked to an intersection of the existing lifestyle issues, environmental poisons, and the residual impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Furqan Khan, Consultant Neurologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, shares causes and treatment options for brain fog, also called mental fog.

1. Digital overload and screen dependence

Excessive use of the screen among Gen Z and millennials has led to shrinking attention spans and mental fatigue. The constant app switching and notification overload have the effect of overloading the brain, making it incapable of concentrating and processing information optimally. Such an occurrence, which is popularly known as "digital overload syndrome," is prevalent among youths who live with technology on a continuous basis.

2. Post-COVID neurological effects

Most of the survivors of COVID-19 have developed long-term cognitive symptoms, which are popularly known as "brain fog". These symptoms manifest as impaired memory, lack of concentration, and mental exhaustion. Around 25–30% of the recovered patients are projected to have these neurologic symptoms.

3. Mental health stress due to chronic stress

Three distinct factors contributing to stress simultaneously include academic stress pressures, work insecurity, and social pressure. All these combined to create high levels of stress. Ongoing stress impacts the functioning of the brain, leading to loss of memory and not being mentally sharp. Lack of proper sleep, caused often by either stress or TV/screen time viewing, aids in worsening such thinking processes.

4. Nutritional deficiencies

Bad dieting, like eating processed foods and irregular meal timing, can deprive the brain of some of its needed nutrients. Lack of B12 and omega-3 fatty acid consumption is linked to cognitive loss and mental fogginess.

5. Environmental factors and climate stress

India's increasing temperature and humidity have also been found to have a negative effect on mental well-being. Severe heat can have a higher risk of depression and other psychiatric disorders, especially among vulnerable individuals who lack access to cooling appliances.

6. Sleep disturbances

Poor or interrupted sleep prevents the brain from effectively stabilising memories and conducting necessary housekeeping. Screen exposure prior to bed and sleeping on an irregular schedule are contributing causes, resulting in chronic mental fog.

Treatment options for Brain Fog

Digital Detox: Restrict screen exposure and indulge in offline activities to alleviate cognitive overload.

Restrict screen exposure and indulge in offline activities to alleviate cognitive overload. Sleep Schedule: 7–8 hours of quality sleep every night.

7–8 hours of quality sleep every night. Nutritionally Balanced Diet: Include brain-boosting foods that are high in antioxidants, contain healthy fats, and essential vitamins.

Include brain-boosting foods that are high in antioxidants, contain healthy fats, and essential vitamins. Regular Physical Activity: Exercise to enhance cognitive ability and reduce stress.

Exercise to enhance cognitive ability and reduce stress. Stress Management: Apply mindfulness, meditation, or yoga to de-stress.

Apply mindfulness, meditation, or yoga to de-stress. Medical Consultation: See a professional if the symptoms persist.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

