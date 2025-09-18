Why fibre isn't always enough: Exploring effective treatment for constipation While fibre is often recommended as a go-to solution for constipation, it isn’t always sufficient for everyone. A doctor recommends exploring a combination of lifestyle changes, hydration, physical activity, and possibly medical treatments to effectively manage constipation.

Constipation is a serious health issue in India, which impacts 22 per cent of our country’s population daily. There is no universally accepted definition for constipation, but if you experience bowel movements for less than three days a week and if your stool is hard and difficult to pass, then you probably have constipation. If you are suffering from constipation and you Google remedies, the most common ones will suggest consuming enough fibre.

Dietary fibre, which is found in fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and seeds, softens and enlarges stools, making their passage easier. However, this is a preventative rather than a curative measure. Consuming adequate quantities of fibre (28 to 35 grams in adults) should be an essential part of your diet, but it will not be of much help if you already have constipation.

How laxatives work: A closer look at their role in treating constipation

This is where laxatives come into play. Laxatives work directly on the intestine to stimulate natural bowel movement. Unlike relying only on fibre, laxatives target the problem at its source, providing predictable, gentle relief. Most laxatives are consumed the night before, and they work on easing bowel movement the next morning. This is the quickest and safest possible remedy for curing constipation.

The hidden risks of constipation: Bloating, flatulence, and loss of appetite

If your body is not expelling waste via regular bowel movements, it can lead to bloating, a feeling of fullness, flatulence and even loss of appetite. As waste sits in the intestines, it starts to weigh the body down, and in times like these, consuming too much fibre can even worsen issues of bloating and flatulence.

Fibre also works slowly, takes time to show desired results, and may not address incomplete evacuation, whereas laxatives stimulate the intestine directly, helping the body restore its natural rhythm. This means relief not just from constipation but also from the bloating, heaviness, and flatulence that come with it.

Lifestyle changes vs. laxatives: Finding the right approach for long-term relief

Laxatives are safe for consumption as they contain a soluble fibre, which helps “bulk" up stool and makes its passage easier. However, it is always best to consult a doctor before you take any laxative, especially if you are pregnant or on any medication. They can also act as a stimulant and force your colon into motion, inducing bowel movement.

Another category of laxatives is stool softeners, which are also called emollient laxatives. They increase the water and fat your poop absorbs, softening it. The laxatives available nowadays are some of the safest classes of drugs that have undergone years of research, and their effectiveness has been proven clinically. For those with health conditions or at-risk groups, a doctor’s guidance ensures the benefits of laxatives are safely delivered and tailored to individual needs.

Laxatives aren’t always the first option to fight constipation, as significant lifestyle changes like staying hydrated, walking or exercising, consuming sufficient quantities of fibre and more such lifestyle modifications are usually preferred over laxatives, as they offer a short-term solution, but, for long-term digestive health, they usually take time to show results.

The importance of consulting a doctor before using laxatives for constipation

The recent onset of constipation needs attention, especially with alarming symptoms like a change in the form of stool, bleeding rectum, unexplained weight loss, anorexia, unexplained iron deficiency, anaemia, etc., and this needs consultation and colonoscopy. That’s why laxatives are often necessary for quicker and safer relief, helping to prevent constipation from getting worse while you work on building healthier habits.

